Niet alleen topvoetballer, maar nu ook rapper: scoort Nederlander Memphis Depay een hit? Maxime Segers/AB

21 juli 2019

18u08

Bron: AD 1 Time-out We kennen Memphis Depay tegenwoordig niet alleen als topvoetballer, maar ook als rapper. De 25-jarige spits van Olympique Lyon heeft zijn nieuwe nummer ‘Fall Back’ gelanceerd, inclusief een videoclip waarin onder meer collega-voetballers Justin Kluivert en Steven Bergwijn te zien zijn.

Peperdure vliegtuigen, waardevolle sieraden en extreem kostbare auto's: Depay schroomt niet om zijn liefde voor luxe spullen in zijn videoclips te showen. En hij heeft niet alleen in dat opzicht uitgepakt, ook zijn er diverse bekende voetballers en rapper in de clip, die in de Nederlandse havenstad Rotterdam is opgenomen, te zien.



Collega-internationals Steven Bergwijn, Tonny Vilhena en Justin Kluivert en de Rotterdamse rapformatie Broederliefde. Depay heeft bekende gezichten kunnen overtuigen om deel te nemen in zijn videoclip. Scoort de aanvaller hiermee een hit? Oordeel vooral zelf.