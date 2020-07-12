Niels Albert kondigt huwelijk met Valeska Van Den Broecke aan Redactie

Bron: instagram nielsalbert 2 Time-Out “Ze zei ja”. Zo kondigt Niels Albert (34) op de sociale media aan dat hij straks in het huwelijksbootje stapt met zijn vriendin Valeska Van Den Broecke (33), de moeder van hun dochtertje van twee, Alexine.

Voor de ex-wereldkampioen in het veldrijden, die in zijn woonplaats in Tremelo een fietswinkel uitbaat, wordt het zijn tweede huwelijk. “Als ik ooit nog trouw, wil ik dat Alexine ons huwelijk bewust meemaakt”, zei Albert vorig jaar in een interview met Story. “Maar eigenlijk hebben we alles om gelukkig te zijn: een huis, onze fietsenwinkel, een dochter... Alles valt in de plooi, dat geeft me rust.” Waarop Valeska zei: “Niels mag zich niet verplicht voelen. Ik laat het aan hem over.”