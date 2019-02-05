Neymar in tranen tijdens exclusief verjaardagsfeest: “Geef mij maar een nieuw middenvoetsbeentje” ODBS

05 februari 2019

11u53 1 Neymar e o Metatarso. (🎥davidbrazil) pic.twitter.com/dq4KxwmuvC Alex Ferreira(@ soualexferreira) link Time-out 5 februari: wie vandaag zijn verjaardag viert, is in goed gezelschap. Of wat denkt u van Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Januzaj, Gio Van Bronckhorst en Gheorghe Hagi? Niet verwonderlijk dat het de Braziliaan was, die het opvallendste feestje gaf.

Maar liefst 200 gasten had hij uitgenodigd om er gisteravond bij te zijn in het Pavillon Gabriel, in de buurt van de Champs-Élysées. ‘t Was blijkbaar een beetje een avond met thema: iedereen in het rood. Zelfs de krukken waarop Neymar (27) dezer dagen moet rondlopen, waren in de juiste kleur. Maar die blessure achtervolgde Neymar tijdens zijn korte speech, waarin hij in tranen uitbarstte toen hij stelde dat het enige cadeau dat hij begeert, een nieuw middenvoetsbeentje is. “Dan kan ik opnieuw strijden op het veld en doen waarvan ik het meest hou”, aldus een geëmotioneerde Neymar.

Voor het tweede jaar op rij brak de ster van PSG dat vervelende beentje, zodat hij minstens opnieuw tien weken out is en de belangrijke dubbele confrontatie met Manchester United mist in de Champions League. Onder de gasten in Parijs zijn zoontje Davi Lucca en heel wat ploegmaats: onder andere Cavani, Buffon, Kylian Mbappé die aan het dansen sloeg, doelman Kevin Trapp met zijn supermodel Izabel Goulart, coach Tuchel en de excentrieke Dani Alves. Thomas Meunier lijkt op het eerste gezicht zijn kat gestuurd te hebben. Ook celebrities als dj Bob Sinclar, de Braziliaanse surfer Gabriel Medina (een van Neymars beste vrienden) en de Braziliaanse zanger Wesley Safadao tekenden present. Neymar zou opnieuw single zijn nu zijn knipperlichtrelatie met Bruna Marquezine definitief tot het verleden lijkt te behoren.

Ney and Kylian via @davidbrazil insta 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/s1ubkaB3sp Kate🦆❤️(@ Kate77NG) link

