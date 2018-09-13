Nainggolan vervult passie en opent boetiekzaak in... Rome Niels Poissonnier

13 september 2018

19u23 0

Zijn transfer naar Inter Milaan ligt nog steeds gevoelig. De tifosi van AS Roma vatten maar niet waarom het clubbestuur afgelopen zomer Radja Nainggolan (30) naar de uitgang duwde. Nu, als het een troost kan zijn: Rome zal nooit uit het hart van de voormalige Rode Duivel verdwijnen.

Nainggolan opende gisteravond zijn boetiekzaak ‘Avenum’ in de Italiaanse hoofdstad. Hij kreeg daarbij het bezoek van onder meer Dzeko, De Rossi en El Shaaraway, drie van zijn ex-ploegmaats. ’t Is overigens geen toeval dat Nainggolan investeert in een kledingzaak. Hij heeft altijd al een passie gehad voor mode – hoe excentriek zijn stijl ook is. Voor de shopaholics: Avenum vind je op de Via Valadier, nummer 32. Niet zo ver van het Vaticaan. De kans dat je er Radja spot, is evenwel klein. Daarvoor ga je beter naar... Milaan.