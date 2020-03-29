Naast toptennisser ook Photoshop-genie: Stan Wawrinka verovert het internet met hilarische Instagramposts ABD

29 maart 2020

13u20

Bron: Instagram Stan Wawrinka 0 Time-out Een vleugje humor in moeilijke tijden. Gelukkig is er nog Stan Wawrinka. De drievoudige grand slam-winnaar - gisteren werd hij er 35 - houdt zich dezer dagen creatief bezig. Hij blijkt ook een begenadigd Photoshopper. Met hilarische Instagramposts als resultaat.

Het is intussen van 28 februari en de kwartfinales van het ATP-toernooi in het Mexicaanse Acapulco geleden dat Stan Wawrinka, nummer 17 van de wereld, nog op de tennisbaan stond. De Zwitser zit thuis. Hij blijft in zijn kot, zoals het hoort. En of de verveling in quarantaine snel kan toeslaan - u zal er ongetwijfeld van kunnen meespreken. Maar dat is niet het geval bij Wawrinka, die zich sinds enkele weken bezig houdt met Photoshop. En het moet gezegd: hij heeft talent.

Ik wil een glimlach op het gezicht van mijn fans toveren Stan Wawrinka

Een etentje met een witte teddybeer, zichzelf tien keer photoshoppen terwijl hij Playstation speelt of aan zijn conditie werkt. En zijn eigen verjaardagsdiner met ‘me, myself and I’ - “niets zal me stoppen om mijn verjaardag te vieren”. Het passeert allemaal de revue.

Zijn grappige berichten worden gesmaakt. Ook door de collega-tennissers. Zo reageerde Andy Murray met een kwinkslag op de foto met de teddybeer: “Als mensen nog lang blijven hamsteren, zal je de beer binnen een paar weken zelf in de kookpot moeten steken.” Op de post van gisteren - het verjaardagsdiner - feliciteren tennis- en sportfiguren als Novak Djokovic, Boris Becker en Toni Kroos Wawrinka van harte.

De fans en collega’s vermaken, dat is exact wat Wawrinka wil bereiken. “Het gaat erom creatief te zijn terwijl ik thuis blijf. Ik wil een glimlach op het gezicht van mijn fans toveren”, vertelde hij aan het Zwitserse RTS. Voor een korte loopsessie of krachttraining waagt hij zich wel nog buiten zijn vier muren. “De situatie kan nog lang aanslepen en we weten niet wanneer het seizoen weer begint. Toch moet ik proberen in vorm te blijven.”

Met Federer naar Tokio 2021?

Nog opvallend: bij een blik op Wawrinka’s Instagramprofiel springt er een foto met Roger Federer uit. De twee Zwitsers wonnen in 2008 olympisch goud in het dubbelspel. Een prestatie die ze in Tokio willen herhalen? “See you in 2021!”, aldus een enthousiaste Wawrinka. Hij en Federer - veteranen in de tenniswereld - zouden in de zomer van volgend jaar respectievelijk 36 en 39 zijn.