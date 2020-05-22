Na inbraak die wederhelft Coleen “slapeloze nachten” bezorgt, installeert Wayne Rooney ongeziene ontsnappingsroute in nieuw stulpje GVS

22 mei 2020

06u15 1 Time-out Kan het nog indrukwekkender? Wayne Rooney (34) en zijn kroost nemen binnenkort hun intrek in een herenhuis van liefst 23 miljoen euro. De luxe en het aantal kamers is gigantisch, maar niets vergeleken met de uitgekiende ontsnappingsroute in geval van nood. Omdat de veiligheid van haar vier kinderen de hoogste prioriteit is voor Coleen Rooney.

Wayne Rooney keerde eind 2019 na anderhalf jaar voetballen in de VS terug naar de Engelse velden. De 34-jarige spits vond onderdak bij tweedeklasser Derby County - waar hij zich ook kan ontwikkelen als assistent-coach. Rooney, z’n vrouw Coleen en hun vier kinderen Kai (10), Klay (7), Kit (4) en Cass (2) vestigden zich in januari in het graafschap Cheshire, 30 kilometer ten zuiden van Liverpool. In quarantaine weten ze zich in een villa van 6,7 miljoen euro perfect te redden, maar blijkbaar is het stulpje nog net íets te klein. Of te alledaags? Rooney ziet het immers een pak specialier.

23 miljoen euro

De topschutter aller tijden van Manchester United en Engeland bouwt enkele kilometers verder namelijk een gigantisch herenhuis. Drie jaar geleden kocht hij voor 4,7 miljoen euro ruim 40 hectare grond, zijn toekomstige woonst is op dit moment in volle opbouw. Aan het einde van de rit zal het optrekje volgens Engelse media liefst 23 miljoen euro waard zijn. Daarvoor krijgt de familie Rooney zes slaapkamers met eigen badkamer, een bioscoop, een binnenzwembad, een snookerruimte, een wijnkelder, een stal voor liefst 14 paarden, een garage voor zes wagens en uiteraard een eigen voetbalterrein.

Maar waar bovenstaande pracht en praal geen unicum is voor een voetballer, is het uitgekiende ontsnappingssysteem in het pand dat wel. Arbeiders onthulden dat er een ondergrondse tunnel wordt aangelegd die leidt naar een bunker, voor het geval een apocalyps uitbreekt of ongewenst bezoek over de vloer zou komen. De bunker is uitgerust met een toilet, een keuken, bewakingscamera’s en draadloos internet. Vanuit de bunker is er toegang tot de grote garage, waar een elektrische auto zodanig staat opgesteld dat de ex-international met z’n kroost meteen kan vluchten.

Inbraak

De weldoordachte ontsnappingsroute komt niet uit de lucht vallen. In 2016 was het gezin slachtoffer van een poging tot inbraak in hun voormalig huis in Prestbury. Een ex-soldaat met mentale problemen drong met bivakmuts en een rugzak binnen op het domein, waarna de politie automatisch werd ingeschakeld door het alarmsysteem. De dader kon vluchten, maar werd even later gearresteerd. Sindsdien beleeft Coleen heel wat slapeloze nachten en is er maar één prioriteit: de veiligheid van haar vier kinderen. “Sinds die inbraak word ik elke nacht wakker en kijk ik constant naar onze beveiligingscamera's om te checken of er gevaar loert. Als mijn kinderen in de tuin spelen voel ik mij zelfs al niet op mijn gemak. Het maakt mij ziek”, vertelde de echtgenote van Wayne in een eerder interview met de Britse pers.

Als kers op de taart wil Rooney in zijn aanstaande woonst overigens nog een golfresort aanleggen. “Wayne is een golffanaat en zijn oudste zoon geniet er ook van. Hij wil verschillende holes aanleggen met water, velden en zandbakken. Alles erop en eraan, dus”, vertelt een familielid van Wayne aan The Sun. Door de coronacrisis is het nog even wachten, maar normaal gezien gaat de verhuis deze zomer door.