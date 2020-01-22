Na hotel nummer drie: dit is het indrukwekkende zakenimperium van Cristiano Ronaldo
Met een foto op Instagram laat Ronaldo weten dat zijn hotel in Madrid de laatste fase ingaat voor de grote opening. “We komen steeds dichter bij de opening van ons derde hotel: de Pestana CR7 Gran Vía in Madrid. Blijf attent voor meer details.” De Portugees bezit al hotels in zijn thuisland Lissabon en Funchal, met de Spaanse hoofdstad - waar de vijfvoudige Ballon d’Or-winnaar negen jaar actief was - stampt hij voor het eerst een hotel buiten de eigen landsgrenzen uit de grond. Voor het einde van 2021 zouden er ook nog filialen in New York, Parijs en Marrakech komen. Een hotel in Manchester is het volgende doel - dat staat gepland voor 2023. Hotelketen Pestana - voor 50 procent eigenaar - investeerde 15 miljoen euro in het Madrileense project. Hoeveel Ronaldo net voor z’n rekening nam, is niet geweten.
Hoewel het nog niet officieel is, zou Pestana CR7 Gran Vía vier sterren krijgen. De prijs voor een doorsnee kamer zou iets hoger liggen dan 100 euro per nacht. Wie als Portugees twee nachten blijft, krijgt een bal door Ronaldo himself gesigneerd. “Voorts staat het hotel niet in het teken van Ronaldo. Het is geen themapark. Er is wel een fitness en een welness”, vertelt directeur Miguel Plantier. Het hotel ligt pal in het centrum van Madrid.
Met zijn derde hotel voegt Ronaldo een nieuw project toe aan zijn inmiddels uitgebreid zakenimperium. Enerzijds zijn er de vele sponsordeals met merken als Tag Heuer en Nike, anderzijds runt Ronaldo zelf enkele businesszaken, die hij al dan niet met een partner - zoals hotelgigant Pestana hierboven aangehaald - oprichtte.
Sponsordeals
Eerst en vooral is er de megadeal met Nike. In 2016 tekende Ronaldo een contract voor het leven bij het Amerikaanse sportmerk. Ronaldo kan daardoor 24 miljoen euro per jaar op zijn bankrekening bijschrijven, een bedrag dat finaal kan oplopen tot één miljard. Er zit een logische verklaring achter: alleen al in 2016 verdiende Ronaldo voor het bedrijf 500 miljoen euro. Alleen al toen hij na het gewonnen EK in 2016 ‘Just do It’ postte op Instagram met een foto van zijn schoenen daarbij, leverde dat 1,75 miljoen likes op wat staat voor een mediawaarde van 5,8 miljoen euro. Waarom bedrijven zo veel willen betalen per post, lees u HIER uitgebreid.
Naast zijn megadeal met Nike, heeft Ronaldo ook nog contracten bij onder andere Altice, DAZN, Electronic Arts, Herbalife en Nike. Ronaldo weet als geen ander hoe zich als een aantrekkingskracht, als een ‘personality brand’ op te werpen. In 2019 zou Ronaldo zo’n 200 miljoen euro aan sponsorcontracten hebben verdiend.
Investeerder
Maar Ronaldo roert zich ook in de businesswereld, het zakenmilieu, door zélf te investeren, bedrijven op te richten en projecten op poten te zetten. “Ik wil naast en vooral na het voetbal een bedrijfsman worden”, klonk het eerder in een interview. “Eenvoudig is dat niet, want in tegenstelling tot het voetbal heb ik minder controle.”
Enerzijds zijn er de projecten die Ronaldo zelf, met z’n team, lanceerde. In 2006 werkte hij z’n eigen ondergoedlijn uit, te koop in de allereerste ‘CR7-shop’. Doorheen de jaren werd zijn kledingmerk uitgebreid met schoenen (CR7 Footwear) en jeansbroeken (CR7 Denim). Later kwamen daar nog dekens bij (CR7 Blankets). “Alles om je als fan tot in de puntjes te kunnen uiten”, klonk de slogan.
In 2013 opende Ronaldo in Funchal, op het eiland Madeira waar hij in 1985 werd geboren, zijn eigen museum. “Voor mijn fans, zodat ze mijn trofeeën kunnen bewonderen”, verklaarde hij de investering. Het pronkstuk van de collectie is een twee meter hoog wassen beeld van Ronaldo, dat centraal in het museum staat. Met een oppervlakte van 440 vierkante meter en een prijskaartje van 1,5 miljoen euro hoopte ‘CR7' bovendien heel wat toeristen (met succes) naar het eiland te lokken.
Inmiddels nam Ronaldo ook het merendeel van de aandelen van Think Pink over en veranderde de naam naar 7EGEND. Het Portugese bedrijf is één van de grootste spelers op de technologische Portugese markt. Het staat bekend om de vervaardiging van smartphoneapplicaties voor onder andere McDonald’s, FNAC en voetbalclub FC Porto. “Technologie en research interesseren me ook. Daarom dat ik ook daar geld in pompte”, luidde het eerder bij Ronaldo. Het bedrijf wil innoverend zijn op de smartphone-markt.
Ronaldo kocht ook het bedrijf Dutton Invest, dat vliegtuigen verhuurt aan een klant voor 3.000 euro per uur. Zo verhuurt hij ook zijn eigen privéjet wanneer hij niet in de lucht hangt. In 2018 maakte het bedrijf meteen één miljoen euro winst. In 2012 opende hij dan weer de nachtclub Seven in het Portugese Zuid-Algarve. Daar kwam stevige kritiek op, want andere discotheken noemden het oneerlijke concurrentie. Feit was wel dat Ronaldo met gemak zijn nachtclub vol kreeg.
Om andere ideeën te verwezenlijken, sloeg Ronaldo al de handen in elkaar met enkele partners. Zo kwam de hotelketen ‘Pestana CR7' van hierboven tot stand, maar de voetballer mengde zich via een gedeelde verantwoordelijkheid nog in andere wereldjes. Zo lanceerde hij z’n eigen parfum, waarvan er intussen al verschillende soorten zijn uitgegeven. Eden Parfums stond hem bij die droom bij.
Ook opende hij in 2017 een eerste fitnessfiliaal. De sportzaal is opgetrokken in het Ciudad Lineal-district in Madrid en kwam tot stand met de hulp van fitnessbedrijf Crunch. “Want gezondheid is iets waar ik enorm mee bezig ben en ook belangrijk vind bij anderen. Maar het is hoegenaamd niet waar dat ik 3.000 sit-ups per dag doe. Meestal train ik vier of vijf keer per week, telkens goed voor 200 of 300 sit-ups.”
Ook het uitbaten van enkele restaurant gebeurde via dergelijk partnership. Samen met investeringsmaatschappij Grupo Mabel Capital en zanger Enrique Iglesias, tennisser Rafael Nadal en basketballer Pau Gasol investeerde Ronaldo in restaurant Zela op Ibiza. Terwijl de muziek luid knalt, komt er een combinatie van eten uit het Middellands Zeegebied en Oosterse specialiteiten uit Japan op het bord. Het concept was zo’n succes, dat wat later ook een filiaal in Londen werd geopend.
Tot slot misschien wel de meest bizarre investering van de Portugese wereldster. Vorig jaar opende hij een kliniek in haartransplantatie, waar zijn vrouw Georgina Rodriguez (25) meteen een van de managers van werd. In het centrum van zes verdiepingen hoog, zijn er liefst 150 mensen tewerkgesteld. Het Portugese Insparya Group hielp voor vijftig procent bij de investering, Ronaldo zelf stak vorig jaar één miljoen euro in de kliniek. Vóór 2022 komt daar normaal gezien nog eens 25 miljoen euro bij. “Dit project zal een succes worden, omdat we de Spanjaarden en de Spaanse economie willen helpen”, zei Ronaldo bij de opening.
Cristiano Ronaldo is met 31 miljoen euro per jaar de grootverdiener van de Serie A. Gonzalo Higuain (9,5 miljoen) en onze Romelu Lukaku (8 à 9 miljoen) volgen op grote afstand.
