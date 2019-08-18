Na dochter Ayla, nu een zoontje: Toby Alderweireld wordt opnieuw vader ODBS

18 augustus 2019

21u27

Heuglijk nieuws ten huize Alderweireld in Londen. “Kleine zus of kleine broer voor Ayla?”, vraagt de Rode Duivel in een post op Instagram. Waarna je in een kort filmpje ziet hoe Shani, de vrouw van Toby, de gouden ballon doorprikt en er blauwe snippers tevoorschijn komen. Nu ook een zoontje dus voor het koppel. Onder andere Lukaku, Nainggolan en Courtois waren er snel bij om Alderweireld te feliciteren. Afwachten of de jongen zal opgroeien in Engeland: het contract van de verdediger (30) loopt eind dit seizoen af bij Tottenham en het is nog maar de vraag of hij straks verlengt of voor een nieuw lucratief avontuur kiest. Zijn contractsituatie is (voorlopig) geen item. In tegenstelling tot Jan Vertonghen, heeft Alderweireld wel zijn basisplaats beet naast de Colombiaan Sánchez centraal achterin. Na winst tegen Aston Villa kaapten de Spurs zaterdag met het nodige geluk een puntje weg bij kampioen Man City (2-2), tot frustratie van Pep Guardiola.

