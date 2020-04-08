Mevrouw Icardi bijt van zich af na nieuwe aanval ex: “Je zou beter blij zijn met wat ik allemaal doe als moeder...” YP

08 april 2020

11u45

Bron: AS 0 Time-out Wanda Nara (33) heeft gereageerd op de uithaal die ze vorige week nog te verduren kreeg van Maxi Lopez, haar 35-jarige ex waarmee ze drie kinderen heeft. Lopez verweet de blondine, die intussen getrouwd is met en de zaken behartigt van spits Mauro Icardi (27), nog net niet van slechte moeder, maar zij zet nu dus één en ander recht.

Maxi weet goed genoeg waar we heen gingen: ik ben niet in Como, maar in een dorpje daar niet zo ver vandaan. Een dorpje waar er heel weinig besmettingen zijn Wanda Nara

“Je bent de moeder van vijf kinderen, maar je lijkt het maar niet te snappen”, zo sloot Maxi Lopez een monoloog af waarin hij duidelijk maakte wat hij vond van de terugkeer van Wanda Nara en de kinderen naar Italië. Dat de beruchte blondine met haar kroost richting Lombardije, de zwaarst getroffen regio in Italië, trok, viel dus allerminst in goede aarde bij haar ex. Maar Wanda Nara zou Wanda Nara niet zijn, mocht ze die uithaal onbeantwoord laten. “Ik werd ervan beschuldigd dat ik mijn kinderen van Parijs naar Italië zou brengen, naar het hart van de pandemie. Maar Maxi weet goed genoeg waar we heen gingen: ik ben niet in Como, maar in een dorpje daar niet zo ver vandaan. Een dorpje waar er heel weinig besmettingen zijn. Mijn huis bevindt zich daar en bovendien liep het contract af van onze huurwoning in Parijs. Vooraleer we beslisten van terug te keren, consulteerden we een kinderarts waarmee we ook nu nog dagelijks in contact staan”, klonk het bij de Argentijnse, die haar hart duidelijk verloren heeft in Italië.

“Alle spelers van Paris Saint-Germain zijn trouwens teruggereisd naar hun land van afkomst”, gaat ze onverstoord verder. “Wij zijn Italiaans, dus als er me iets overkomt, dan heb ik liever dat dat hier thuis gebeurt. Mijn land is Italië, het gaf me alle mooie dingen die we nu hebben en daarom wil ik nu hier blijven. Ik had ook gerust een privévlucht kunnen regelen naar Argentinië, maar in plaats daarvan namen we twee auto’s (die van Mauro en die van mij), waarin we samen met onze vijf kinderen de 750 kilometer overbrugden. Negen en een half uur hebben we er over gedaan, miljoenen liedjes hebben we gezongen, non-stop. Het had veel gevaarlijker geweest om terug te keren naar Argentinië. Dus Maxi, in plaats van blij te zijn met wat ik als moeder allemaal doe voor de kinderen…”, klonk haar slotakkoord.

De kans is trouwens aan de kleine kant dat ze het echtpaar Icardi nog terug zullen zien in Parijs. De Argentijnse goalgetter werd door Inter Milaan tot 30 juni uitgeleend aan PSG, maar door de huidige situatie is het dus lang niet zeker dat er nog gevoetbald zal worden dit seizoen. Volgens diverse media zou mevrouw Icardi al duidelijk gemaakt hebben aan de Parijse miljoenenformatie dat het stel geen trek heeft in een verlengd verblijf in de Franse hoofdstad. En dus krijgt Romelu Lukaku er volgend seizoen mogelijk een te duchten concurrent - Icardi scoorde dit seizoen 20 keer in 31 wedstrijden - bij. Al zou Juventus wel al op de loer liggen voor de spits die met slaande deuren vertrok bij de Nerazzurri.