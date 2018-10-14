Met dit wel heel erg teder beeld wenst Benteke zijn mama gelukkige verjaardag

Christian Benteke heeft de verjaardag van zijn moeder niet onopgemerkt laten voorbijgaan. De 27-jarige spits van Crystal Palace, die tot na nieuwjaar in de lappenmand ligt met een knieblessure, postte vanavond een beeld op zijn Instagrampagina waarop te zien is hoe een kleine Christian in de schoot van mamalief vertoeft. "Ik heb alles aan jou te danken. Gelukkige verjaardag mam!", zo stond er te lezen in het bijschrift.