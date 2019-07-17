Mesut Özil meet zich een Rapinoe-coupe aan na verloren weddenschap ODBS

17 juli 2019

Mesut Özil heeft een gedaanteverwisseling ondergaan. De Duitse spelmaker van Arsenal, die van nature donker haar heeft, heeft zich laten blonderen. De spelverdeler van Arsenal showde zijn nieuwe coupe tijdens de training in Los Angeles, waar de ‘Gunners’ halt houden tijdens een tour door de Verenigde Staten. Özil gaf op Instagram de reden voor zijn nieuwe haarsnit: hij had een weddenschap verloren met zijn ploegmaat Alexandre Lacazette.

Een andere speler van Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, maakte er al snel een grapje over op zijn Instagram-account. Hij zag de vergelijking met de Amerikaanse vice-kapiteine Megan Rapinoe (34), op het WK goed voor de ‘Golden Ball’ als beste speelster en ook de ‘Golden Boot’ als topschutter: “Nu weet ik hoe die Amerikaanse voetbalsters wereldkampioen zijn geworden. Beste kapsel dat je ooit hebt gehad, vriend.” Özil won zelf het WK met Duitsland in 2014, maar zat het voorbije seizoen onder Unai Emery meer op de bank dan hem lief was ondanks dat hij zijn contract in het Emirates Stadium verlengde.