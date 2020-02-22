Lukaku neemt mama Adolphine mee naar Fashion Week en brengt ook Donatella Versace in de zevende hemel

Opgemerkte gast op de Fashion Week in Milaan gisteren: Romelu Lukaku. De spits, die Inter donderdag met een goal en een assist nog de zege schonk in de heenmatch van de 1/16e finales van de Europa League tegen Ludogorets, nam mama Adolphine mee en voor ontwerpster Donatella Versace had Big Rom zelfs nog een cadeautje in petto. De blondine kreeg een gehandtekend shirt van de Rode Duivel overhandigd en uit haar recentste post op Instagram blijkt dat ze daar erg tevreden mee was. “Duizend keer bedankt Lukaku! Het was een eer om jou te mogen verwelkomen op de modeshow vanavond! Forza Inter!”, klonk het in het bijschrift. Ook Lukaku zelf deelde de foto, samen met een beeld waarop hij samen met zijn mama poseert naast het fashionicoon.

