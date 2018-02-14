Love is in the air: met deze romantische kiekjes vieren voetballers Valentijn

Time-out Valentijn: de dag waarop ook bekende voetballers zich van hun meest romantische kant laten zien. Op de sociaalnetwerksites passeerden intussen tal van mooie kiekjes de revue. Wij pikten er voor u enkele uit. 

We're a great team. Thanks for all the love & support, Shani. Happy Valentine's Day. #valentinesday

In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you @r_babyberry 🌹 ❤❤❤. May God strengthen our #love every day 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Happy #Valentinesday

2,767 Likes, 6 Comments - Axel Witsel (@axelwitsel28) on Instagram: "In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you @r_babyberry 🌹 ❤❤❤. May God strengthen our..."

Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ @brumarquezine love u"

2.7m Likes, 19.7k Comments - Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ @brumarquezine love u"

Two times Valentine today, for an angel💫 high in the sky and an angel⭐️down to earth. Honour the past, embrace the future. #alwaysinourheart #always two angels by my side , Stephanie and @vandebroekannabel

2,130 Likes, 77 Comments - Thomas Buffel (@thomasbuffel19) on Instagram: "Two times Valentine today, for an angel💫 high in the sky and an angel⭐️down to earth. Honour the..."

Happy Valentines Day - for my inspiration, my motivator, and the love of my life! ❤️ @annalewandowskahpba

110k Likes, 373 Comments - Robert Lewandowski (@_rl9) on Instagram: "Happy Valentines Day - for my inspiration, my motivator, and the love of my life! ❤️..."

Happy Valentines day!! Iyiki sen varsin askim benim @gulseamine 🙏🏼❤️ Seni cok seviyorum💏🇹🇷

175.6k Likes, 1,070 Comments - Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on Instagram: "Happy Valentines day!! Iyiki sen varsin askim benim @gulseamine 🙏🏼❤️ Seni cok seviyorum💏🇹🇷"

Happy Valentine's Day @larissa_peereira TeAmo❤️

88.1k Likes, 352 Comments - ROBERTOFIRMINO9 (@roberto_firmino) on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's Day @larissa_peereira TeAmo❤️"

Happy Valentine's day my crazy! Love u 😍

274.7k Likes, 823 Comments - David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's day my crazy! Love u 😍"

Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ I love you meu amor, que Deus nos abençoe 🙏 Como é bom estar ao seu lado, obrigado minha princesa, eu te amo 💋💋✨ #Deusnocomandosempre #Gratidão

104.8k Likes, 424 Comments - Paulinho⚽⚽ (@paulinhop8) on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ I love you meu amor, que Deus nos abençoe 🙏 Como é bom estar ao seu lado,..."

Granit Xhaka on Instagram: "Your smile is all i want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! ❤️ @__ll.gx__"

23.4k Likes, 1 Comments - Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka) on Instagram: "Your smile is all i want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY!..."

Marcos Rojo ⚽️ on Instagram: "Por toda una vida juntos así hermosa 😍😍😍#happyvalentine"

46.4k Likes, 110 Comments - Marcos Rojo ⚽️ (@marcosrojo) on Instagram: "Por toda una vida juntos así hermosa 😍😍😍#happyvalentine"

Manchester United-icoon Gary Neville koos voor de ludieke insteek...

Happy ❤️ Day

47.6k Likes, 909 Comments - Gary Neville (@gneville2) on Instagram: "Happy ❤️ Day"

En dat deed ook United-verdediger Luke Shaw:

Lees ook: Net op Valentijn toont Thomas Buffel de nieuwe vrouw in zijn leven
