Love is in the air: met deze romantische kiekjes vieren voetballers Valentijn
Love is in the air : do you remember this perfect day @Noemzou ? 💕#HappyValentinesDay #HappyDays link
© @Davidolkarny pic.twitter.com/kTCInfF7Dd
We're a great team. Thanks for all the love & support, Shani. Happy Valentine's Day. #valentinesday
In a sea of people, my eyes will always search for you @r_babyberry 🌹 ❤❤❤. May God strengthen our #love every day 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Happy #Valentinesday
Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr on Instagram: "Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ @brumarquezine love u"
Two times Valentine today, for an angel💫 high in the sky and an angel⭐️down to earth. Honour the past, embrace the future. #alwaysinourheart #always two angels by my side , Stephanie and @vandebroekannabel
My 3 valentines ❤️ #blessed pic.twitter.com/efEczEHqHj link
Happy Valentines Day - for my inspiration, my motivator, and the love of my life! ❤️ @annalewandowskahpba
Happy Valentines day!! Iyiki sen varsin askim benim @gulseamine 🙏🏼❤️ Seni cok seviyorum💏🇹🇷
Happy Valentine's Day @larissa_peereira TeAmo❤️
Happy Valentine's day my crazy! Love u 😍
Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ I love you meu amor, que Deus nos abençoe 🙏 Como é bom estar ao seu lado, obrigado minha princesa, eu te amo 💋💋✨ #Deusnocomandosempre #Gratidão
Granit Xhaka on Instagram: "Your smile is all i want to treasure and your love is all I need to be alive HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY! ❤️ @__ll.gx__"
Marcos Rojo ⚽️ on Instagram: "Por toda una vida juntos así hermosa 😍😍😍#happyvalentine"
My valentine ❤ pic.twitter.com/p9UOzVhQMw link
Welke taal ze ook spreken, onze spelers houden van jou, vandaag nog iets meer dan anders. Gelukkige Valentijn voor jou en wie je ook graag ziet! 😘 pic.twitter.com/o7OxYCjk28 link
Manchester United-icoon Gary Neville koos voor de ludieke insteek...
Happy ❤️ Day
En dat deed ook United-verdediger Luke Shaw:
Happy Valentine Day Everyone 😍 @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/MvcYTl3P7D link
