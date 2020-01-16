Liverpool-goalgetter Firmino laat zich dopen in eigen zwembad, emoties nemen de bovenhand in grootse ceremonie GVS

16 januari 2020

11u37 0 Time-out Tranen van geluk bij Roberto Firmino (28). De Liverpool-spits liet zich dinsdag tijdens een luisterrijke ceremonie in zijn eigen zwembad dopen. De Braziliaan werd bijgestaan door landgenoot en ploegmaat Alisson Becker. De warme beelden , die een dolgelukkige Firmino zelf op Instagram postte, veroveren in een mum van tijd het wereldwijde web.

Ongetwijfeld één van de mooiste dagen voor Roberto Firmino. De Braziliaan van Liverpool - samen met Mo Salah en Sadio Mané misschien wel het dodelijkste aanvalstrio op deze planeet - liet zich dinsdag in zijn eigen zwembad dopen. In een groots opgezette ceremonie - de Braziliaanse gospelzanger Isaias Saad en een groep achtergrondzangers verzorgden de muziek - stapte Firmino onder het toeziend oog van heel wat vrienden en familie het water in. De aanwezigen droegen t-shirts met het cross-equals-love-logo op, mogelijk een verwijzing dat Firmino voortaan tot de evangelische groep van de Hillsong Church hoort. Ook Alisson Becker is er lid van, de Liverpool-doelman stond zijn ploeggenoot dan ook bij tijdens de doop. Na het ritueel viel de goalgetter in de armen van Larissa, waarmee hij in 2017 trouwde.

Firmino postte de beelden zelf op Instagram. Ze werden al twee miljoen keer bekeken en worden nu als een lopend vuurtje gedeeld op sociale media. “Ik gaf je al mijn mislukkingen, mijn zeges zal ik je ook geven. Mijn grootste titel is jouw liefde, Jezus. De oude dingen zijn verdwenen, tijd voor nieuwe zaken”, luidt het bijschrift.

Heel wat bekende sporters reageerden al op de beelden. Zo ook gewezen Club Brugge-spits Wesley, ook een Braziliaan. “Moge God je altijd blijven zegenen. Gefeliciteerd met deze prestatie in je leven.”