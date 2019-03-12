Lindsey Vonn en MMA-ster Paige VanZant in Swimsuit-editie van Sports Illustrated ODBS

12 maart 2019

Bron: Sports Illustrated 0 Time-out In mei pakt het Amerikaanse magazine ‘Sports Illustrated’ uit met zijn inmiddels beruchte Swimsuit-editie en ook dit jaar tekenen enkele sportsterren present. Een bank vooruit voor Lindsey Vonn (34) en Paige VanZant (24). De skister, die onlangs haar afscheid aan de sport aankondigde, maakt al voor de derde keer haar opwachting, VanZant is pas de tweede MMA-vechtster na Ronda Rousey die zich blootgeeft.

De crew van het sportblad trok met Vonn en VanZant naar het Mexicaanse Puerto Vallarta en pakt op de sociale media al uit met de nodige opwarmertjes. Vonn, geteisterd door een knieblessure, borg vorige maand na het WK in het Zweedse Are de skilatten definitief op. Met brons in de afdaling zwaaide ze af. Ze wou dit seizoen een gooi doen naar de 86 Wereldbekerzeges van de legendarische Ingemar Stenmark, maar bleef steken op 82 stuks. Daarmee gaat ze wel de geschiedenis in als de meest succesvolle skister ooit. Ze was ook goed voor goud op de olympische afdaling in 2010 en schreef twee WK’s op haar naam.

Vonn poseerde ook in 2010 en in 2016 al voor de ‘Swimsuit Edition’ van Sports Illustrated. De eerste keer in bikini met als motief de Amerikaanse vlag, op een besneeuwde Canadese berg. Drie jaar geleden vleide ze zich met louter bodypaint neer op een strand in de Caraïben.

Gebroken arm

De Amerikaanse Paige VanZant is vertrouwd met de camera: voor haar carrière in het Mixed Martial Arts een vlucht nam, kwam ze al aan de bak als model en actrice. PVZ was lange tijd out nadat ze vorig jaar haar arm brak. Eerder dit jaar maakte ze haar comeback met een zege tegen Rachael Ostovich, in totaal haar achtste winst bij de Flyweights in het UFC. Voor VanZant was de fotoshoot goed voor het vertrouwen. “Ik hou nu terug van mezelf... want dat was de laatste tijd niet altijd het geval. Zelfs in het UFC was ik altijd wel onzeker over mijn lichaam. Maar nadat ik deze foto’s zag en de vele positieve reacties die er al op kreeg, zie ik mezelf weer graag. (lacht) Misschien wel een beetje té, want mijn man is daar niet altijd even blij mee.”

Onlangs gaf VanZant ook ruiterlijk toe voor een borstvergroting te zijn gegaan. “Ik ben een meisje en wou altijd graag mijn eigen borsten. Maar die kwamen niet, dus heb ik ze maar gekocht.”