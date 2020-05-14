Koken met Witsel en Meunier: “Te veel boter? Dan loop je morgen gewoon tien kilometer meer” CPG

14 mei 2020

20u24

Bron: Radio Contact 0 Time-out Bakken Axel Witsel en Thomas Meunier er evenveel van in de keuken als op het veld? De Waalse chef-kok Julien Lapraille zocht het uit op de sociale media van Radio Contact door beide Rode Duivels uit te nodigen voor een online kooksessie. Op het menu: een waterzooi van kip en een dessert met aardbeien.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

Een biertje in de hand bij Thomas Meunier (PSG) en partner Deborah Panzokou, terwijl Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) heel zijn kroost - vrouw Rafaella en dochtertjes Maï-Li en Evy - optrommelt om mee te koken. Na eerst netjes de handen gewassen te hebben, wordt in beide keukens gestart met het fileren van de kip, het rollen van de gehaktballen en het snijden van de groeten. Beide heren laten weten zelf al meermaals gekookt te hebben. “Pesto en vis”, klinkt het bij Witsel. Meunier focust zich meer op de desserts. “Pannenkoeken maken lukt goed”, grapt hij, al zijn beide Duivels tijdens de quarantaine wel degelijk met hun voeding bezig. Zo let Witsel erop dat hij niet te veel boter gebruikt, maar daarvoor heeft chef-kok van dienst Laprailie dan weer een oplossing klaar. “Dan loop je morgen gewoon 10 kilometer meer?”

Na een kleine twee uur koken zijn Meunier en Witsel klaar om aan tafel te schuiven. Of het voor herhaling vatbaar is? Daar heeft Meunier een passend slotantwoord op: “Het is eens leuk om te koken, maar laten we zeggen dat ik liever op restaurant ga.”

Lees ook.

Eden Hazard vraagt zoontjes in Frans kookprogramma wat zijn specialiteit is in de keuken: “Niets!”