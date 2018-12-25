KOERS KORT. “WorldTour-team betaalt al vier maanden geen salarissen uit” - Belgische prof krijgt (uitgerekend) op kerstdag zijn eerste kindje



25 december 2018

“WorldTour-team betaalt al vier maanden geen salarissen uit”

Volgens La Gazzetta dello Sport-journalist Claudio Ghisalberti is er een WorldTour-team dat al vier maanden geen salarissen heeft uitbetaald. Dat zou de Italiaan weten “uit zeer betrouwbare bron”. Over welke ploeg het gaat, is niet duidelijk.

Da fonti molto attendibili risulta che una squadra #WorldTour di altissimo livello non paga gli stipendi da 4 mesi #ciclismo #cycling @UCI_cycling chi sarà? Claudio Ghisalberti(@ ghisagazzetta) link

Van Lerberghe krijgt (uitgerekend) op kerstdag zijn eerste kindje

Eerder vandaag kondigde Jurgen Van den Broeck aan dat hij voor de tweede keer papa wordt, nu heeft ook Bert Van Lerberghe heuglijk nieuws te melden. Onze landgenoot van Cofidis en vriendin Sien verwelkomden vandaag hun eerste kindje: Romain Van Lerberghe. Uitgerekend op kerstdag. Proficiat!