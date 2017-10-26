Ga naar de mobiele website
Kevin De Bruyne charmeert ook in de spelerstunnel met een fantastisch gebaar

    • Hans Op de Beeck
twitter

Kevin De Bruyne heeft zijn reputatie van klasbak over het Kanaal nog wat extra opgesmukt. De Citizen, momenteel ongetwijfeld een van de allerbeste spelers uit de Premier League, was dinsdagavond na de partij tegen Wolverhampton Wanderers zélf vragende partij om zijn shirt te wisselen met dat van een totaal onbekende tegenstander. Het moet zijn dat Connor Ronan indruk gemaakt had op 'King Kev', want hij wachtte hem in de spelerstunnel van het City of Manchester Stadium speciaal op. De 19-jarige kerel kon het nauwelijks geloven en leek aanvankelijk te denken dat De Bruyne hem gewoon de hand wou schudden. Maar neen, het shirt was wel degelijk voor hem, waarop hij vroeg: "Wil jij mijn shirt?" Man City klopte de Wolves pas na een penaltyreeks in de achtste finales van de Carabao Cup, de gewezen Engelse League Cup.

Ook Twitter smult van het mooie gebaar van De Bruyne.

