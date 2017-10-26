Kevin De Bruyne charmeert ook in de spelerstunnel met een fantastisch gebaar
Kevin De Bruyne heeft zijn reputatie van klasbak over het Kanaal nog wat extra opgesmukt. De Citizen, momenteel ongetwijfeld een van de allerbeste spelers uit de Premier League, was dinsdagavond na de partij tegen Wolverhampton Wanderers zélf vragende partij om zijn shirt te wisselen met dat van een totaal onbekende tegenstander. Het moet zijn dat Connor Ronan indruk gemaakt had op 'King Kev', want hij wachtte hem in de spelerstunnel van het City of Manchester Stadium speciaal op. De 19-jarige kerel kon het nauwelijks geloven en leek aanvankelijk te denken dat De Bruyne hem gewoon de hand wou schudden. Maar neen, het shirt was wel degelijk voor hem, waarop hij vroeg: "Wil jij mijn shirt?" Man City klopte de Wolves pas na een penaltyreeks in de achtste finales van de Carabao Cup, de gewezen Engelse League Cup.
what a moment that must of been for Connor Ronan, quality that pic.twitter.com/CNWVvB3v5s link
Ook Twitter smult van het mooie gebaar van De Bruyne.
Fair play to @DeBruyneKev , things like that can do wonders for a young players confidence. Good luck & well played @connorronan10 ¿¿ link
WOW!!! Connor looks in awe of KDB bless him. Connor he knows your gonna be a star ¿¿¿¿ link
De Bruyne is a class act on the pitch but more importantly to the hierarchy, he's a class act off it. Silva, Aguero, KDB hugely humble ppl. link
KDB no doubt asked because he respected way you played. link
What a marque of respect absolute class link
Pure Class always shines through and this wasn¿t for the cameras neither link
The kids quality. His ability, coupled with his workrate and attitude can take him all the way..super photo. Respect KDB too. link
