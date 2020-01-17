Jutta Leerdam, het 21-jarige fenomeen dat niet enkel op het ijs uitblinkt: “Dat schaatsen is leuk, maar het moet ook iets opleveren” GVS

17 januari 2020

20u25 2 Time-out Amper 21, maar Jutta Leerdam is stilaan een sensatie. Niet alleen omdat de Nederlandse met knalprestaties op het EK nu echt wel tot de wereldtop in het schaatsen hoort, maar ook omdat ze één van de meest populaire sportsters van Nederland en langzamerhand ook daarbuiten wordt. En dat is geen toeval. Via zorgvuldig gekozen foto’s op Instagram weet de opvallende verschijning zich immers perfect in de kijker te zetten. “Dat schaatsen is leuk, maar het moet ook wat opleveren.” Het loont, want de blondine werd onlangs verkozen tot de mooiste Nederlandse sportvrouw.

Een nieuwe topper aan het schaatsfirmament. Jutta Leerdam is 21, maar won begin deze week op de 1.000m van het EK goud na een verbluffende prestatie. Dat in haar tweede jaar als senior, op de koop toe met een kwaaltje aan de lies. De wereldtop wenkt, weet ze zelf maar al te goed. “Ik had echt niet gedacht dat ik al zó vroeg dit zou klaarmaken. Het vervolg? Ik wil tijden rijden die nog nooit gereden zijn.” Leerdam kan in februari weer hoge ogen gooien op het WK afstanden in Salt Lake City. Een hooglandbaan waar - naar verwachting - veel wereldrecords verbroken kunnen gaan worden. De data van de volgende Olympische Winterspelen in 2022 staan ook al lange tijd genoteerd in haar agenda, zo ook bij vader Ruud. “Jutta heeft nooit om haar doelen heen gedraaid. Toen ze als tiener haar doelen moest opschrijven, schreven andere meisjes op: ‘Ik wil onder de 40 seconden rijden.’ Jutta niet. Die schreef gewoon op dat ze olympisch kampioen wilde worden. Dat scheen niet de bedoeling te zijn van de opdracht, zeiden de coaches. Maar ze heeft het nooit aangepast, dit is wie ze is. Dit is geen arrogantie, maar wel ambitieus zijn.”

218.000 volgers

Die ambitie heeft ze niet enkel op het ijs. De jongedame uit ‘s-Gravenzande - in den buurt van Den Haag - wil immers ook de mensen aanspreken via sociale media. Ze is met 218.000 volgers bij uitstek de best gevolgde schaatster op Instagram. De reden? De fotoshoots waarmee ze niet alleen schaatsliefhebbers weet in te pakken. “Ik hou van fotografie en foto’s maken en vind het leuk om daarmee bezig te zijn”, vertelde ze al aan fhm.nl. “Mijn volgers zijn inderdaad de laatste tijd serieus toegenomen. Ik vind het leuk om eigen content te maken en dat te brengen op social media. Ik wil laten zien hoe mijn leven eruitziet buiten het schaatsen. Dat wordt gretig opgepikt.” Ooit wil ze in het befaamde Sports Illustrated staan. “Dat is echt een merk waar ik ooit heel graag mee zou willen samenwerken. Het is een combinatie van badmode met sporters, dat maakt dat het heel erg bij mij past. Dat zou echt geweldig zijn.”

Geld

Elke Instagrampost wordt zorgvuldig afgewogen en uitgekozen. En dat levert ook commercieel wat op. Op aanraden van haar vader is de Nederlandse zelf al jong begonnen met nadenken over het merk ‘Jutta Leerdam’. “Ik vond dat ze zichzelf moest gaan verkopen. Het merk Jutta Leerdam opzetten om zo sponsordeals binnen te slepen. Dat schaatsen is leuk, maar het moet ook wat opleveren. Natuurlijk, niet alles draait om geld. De sport, de eer, dat kan je niet uitdrukken in geld. Maar het kan geen kwaad om je zakelijk op te stellen”, werd verteld aan AD.

Sponsors trekken dan ook aan haar mauw om hun producten via haar atletisch lichaam te mogen promoten. “Jutta is een meisje uit het westen dat die hele schaatswereld een beetje afstoft”, weet haar mama. “Ze wordt gesponsord door een kledingontwerpster en door haar contacten in die wereld komen er ook opeens deejays naar het schaatsen kijken. Een paar jaar geleden was het publiek nog vooral grijs. Dat is echt al aan het veranderen. Jutta spreekt een andere doelgroep aan. Kleine meisjes willen gaan schaatsen door Jutta. Dat is gaaf.”