Jutta Leerdam, de 21-jarige koningin van het WK schaatsen: diva, monster en wereldkampioene in één
Leerdam is 21, maar heeft dus al een gouden WK-plak op haar palmares staan. En dat al in haar tweede jaar als senior. “Ik kan het nog niet geloven. Dit is niet normaal”, glunderde ze. “Tijdens de training ging het hier al heel goed. Ik wilde daarom vol voor de wereldtitel gaan en dat is nog gelukt ook. Geweldig. Ik wist dat ik het kon, maar ik dacht dat het voor WK-goud misschien nog iets te vroeg zou zijn. Ik groei kennelijk nog altijd stevig door. Ik ben pas 21 jaar, maar nu al wereldkampioen.”
Een volgende doel is dan logischerwijs olympisch goud. De data van de Winterspelen in 2022 staan ook al lange tijd genoteerd in Leerdams agenda, zo ook bij vader Ruud. “Jutta heeft nooit om haar doelen heen gedraaid. Toen ze als tiener haar doelen moest opschrijven, schreven andere meisjes op: ‘Ik wil onder de 40 seconden rijden.’ Jutta niet. Die schreef gewoon op dat ze olympisch kampioen wilde worden. Dat scheen niet de bedoeling te zijn van de opdracht, zeiden de coaches. Maar ze heeft het nooit aangepast, dit is wie ze is. Dit is geen arrogantie, maar wel ambitieus zijn.”
Leerdam is een ‘monster’, geeft ze toe. Vastberaden om te winnen. Altijd kritisch, een eigenschap die ze deelt met partner en ploeggenoot Koen Verweij. “Hij houdt me heel scherp en soms ben ik zelf nog kritischer dan Koen en dan zegt hij: ‘Het komt wel.’ Dat is nu gebeurd. Onwijs gaaf.”
Leerdams brandende ambitie beperkt zich overigens niet enkel tot ijs. De jongedame uit ‘s-Gravenzande - in den buurt van Den Haag - wil immers ook de mensen aanspreken via sociale media. Ze is met 218.000 volgers bij uitstek de best gevolgde schaatster op Instagram. De reden? De fotoshoots waarmee ze niet alleen schaatsliefhebbers weet in te pakken.
“Ik hou van fotografie”, vertelde ze al aan fhm.nl. “Mijn volgers zijn inderdaad de laatste tijd serieus toegenomen. Ik vind het leuk om eigen content te maken en die te brengen op social media. Ik wil laten zien hoe mijn leven eruitziet buiten het schaatsen. Dat wordt gretig opgepikt.” Ooit wil ze in het befaamde Sports Illustrated staan. “Dat is echt een merk waar ik ooit heel graag mee zou willen samenwerken. Het is een combinatie van badmode met sporters, dat maakt dat het heel erg bij mij past. Dat zou echt geweldig zijn.”
Elke Instagrampost wordt zorgvuldig afgewogen en uitgekozen. En dat levert ook commercieel wat op. Op aanraden van haar vader is de Nederlandse zelf al jong begonnen met nadenken over het merk ‘Jutta Leerdam’. “Ik vond dat ze zichzelf moest gaan verkopen. Het merk Jutta Leerdam opzetten om zo sponsordeals binnen te slepen. Dat schaatsen is leuk, maar het moet ook wat opleveren. Natuurlijk, niet alles draait om geld. De sport, de eer, dat kan je niet uitdrukken in geld. Maar het kan geen kwaad om je zakelijk op te stellen”, werd verteld aan AD.
Sponsors trekken dan ook aan haar mouw om hun producten via haar atletisch lichaam te mogen promoten. “Jutta is een meisje uit het westen dat die hele schaatswereld een beetje afstoft”, weet haar mama. “Ze wordt gesponsord door een kledingontwerpster en door haar contacten in die wereld komen er ook opeens deejays naar het schaatsen kijken. Een paar jaar geleden was het publiek nog vooral grijs. Dat is echt al aan het veranderen. Jutta spreekt een andere doelgroep aan. Kleine meisjes willen gaan schaatsen door Jutta. Dat is gaaf.”
Davey Elberts
Joris talent heeft ze enkel voor schaatsen. Voor haar uiterlijk en social media heeft ze geen talent nodig. Ze heeft gewoon geluk dat ze er toevallig goed uitziet.
Baldr VanHoek
Een beetje zakelijkheid kan geen kwaad. Betere slagzin ondenkbaar.
GILLIS VAN LAETHEM
Top en verstand
Charlotte De greef
Waw! Wat een perfect meisje! Mijn respect als vrouw!
Richard Tolenaars
Dat is nu echt een meisje met ballen die weet wat ze wil en wees maar zeker, we gaan er nog van horen. Kunnen veel straathangers nog wat van leren.