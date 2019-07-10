Is dit model de nieuwe liefde van Lewis Hamilton? GVS

10 juli 2019

07u40 0 Time-out Heeft Lewis Hamilton (34) een nieuwe vriendin? De vijfvoudige wereldkampioen in de Formule 1 werd afgelopen weekend na een verjaardagsfeestje in Los Angeles gespot met model Zahra Elise (25). En aan de foto’s te zien konden ze het wel heel goed met elkaar vinden.

Hamilton was uitgenodigd op de veertigste verjaardag van komisch acteur Kevin Hart. De Brit zakte niet alléén af naar het feestje, hij werd in een discotheek in Los Angeles vergezeld door Zahra Elise. Na de festiviteiten trok een deel van de feestvierders nog naar een afterparty, maar eerst moest het paar nog gaan tanken.

Attente fotografen en voorbijgangers hadden die stop aan het tankstation in de smiezen en maakten lustig foto’s. Op de beelden is te zien dat Zahra haar Range Rover vol gooit, ondertussen heeft Hamilton buitengewoon veel aandacht voor haar. Nadien ging het duo een huis binnen - wellicht waar de afterparty plaatsvond. Volgens The Daily Mail zakten ze nadien af naar de woning van de Amerikaanse.

Marine

De 25-jarige Zahra is een model met meer dan één miljoen volgers op Instagram en stampte onlangs haar eigen lingeriemerk uit de grond. De kwaliteiten van Zahra liggen niet alleen voor de camera, in een niet zo ver verleden was ze vliegtuigonderhoudstechnicus voor de Amerikaanse marine. Zahra zakte in een zwarte lederen outfit af naar het feestgedruis, Hamilton was casual gekleed.

Usain Bolt

The Daily Mail nam contact op met de entourage van Hamilton, maar daar ontkenden ze de affaire. Een woordvoerder beweerde dat de twee slechts als vrienden door het leven gaan. “Wat een bewogen weekend”, schreef Zahra gisteren op haar sociale media, maar voor de rest liet ook zij niet in haar kaarten kijken.

Hamilton was zeven jaar samen met Pussycat Dolls-zangeres Nicole Scherzinger. Hun knipperlichtrelatie eindigde in 2015. Sindsdien werd de coureur van Mercedes gelinkt aan onder andere Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj en Rihanna. Zahra zou vorig jaar nog een relatie hebben gehad met gewezen sprintbom Usain Bolt.