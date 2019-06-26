Iraanse lookalike van Messi ontkent dat hij gelijkenis heeft uitgespeeld om 23 vrouwen in bed te krijgen ODBS

26 juni 2019

20u58

Bron: Omasports 0 Time-Out Plots dweept Reza Parastesh (26) niet langer met de gelijkenis. De Iraanse lookalike van Lionel Messi wordt ervan beschuldigd zijn ‘bekend’ uiterlijk uitgespeeld te hebben om tot 23 vrouwen in zijn bed te krijgen. ‘De Iraanse Messi’ ontkent met klem.

“Het nieuws verspreidt zich snel in de moslimlanden, het is een echte ramp”, vertelde Parastesh aan Omasports. “Alsof de hele wereld plots mijn vel wil. Zelfs mijn familie is bijzonder kwaad op mij, al weegt dat niet op tegen de laster van onbekenden.” De lookalike besloot een video op zijn Instagram te zetten waarin hij zich verdedigt tegen de beschuldigingen. “Er doet op de sociale media momenteel ‘fake news’ de ronde als zou ik met 23 vrouwen geslapen hebben omdat zij dachten dat ik Messi was. Mag ik alsjeblieft vragen niet met mijn reputatie en geloofwaardigheid te spelen. Mocht dit ooit gebeurd zijn, zou er een van die vrouwen toch al een klacht hebben ingediend die leidde tot mijn vervolging. Dat zou pas een echte ramp van internationale omvang betekenen. Neen, als dit waar is, zat ik nu al in de gevangenis. Geloof het gewoon niet, het is niet de waarheid en ik ga alles doen in mijn legale macht om mijn naam te zuiveren.”

Parastesh haalde al de internationale media als de dubbelganger van Messi. Zeker omdat hij er alles aan deed om als de echte Argentijn, die er maandag 32 is geworden, door het leven gaan. Poseren in shirt van FC Barcelona met de Gouden Bal, een gelijkaardige baard laten groeien en er een zelfde haarsnit op nahouden. Of dan fotoshopt hij zich op een ploegfoto van Barça of stuurt hij een videoboodschap naar Messi himself. Hij poseerde ook al een keertje met gewezen Real Madrid-doelman Iker Casillas.

Zijn vader speelt een dubbele rol in het hele verhaal. Volgens Reza was het zijn pa die hem aanzette om in Barcelona-shirt te poseren en de gelijkenis uit te buiten. Maar de zwaar bijgelovige en voetbalgekke man steunt en steunde zijn zoon niet altijd. Toen Argentinië na net een goal van Messi voor de WK-exit van Iran zorgde op het WK van 2014, waarschuwde hij zijn zoon dat hij niet meer moest langskomen. “Hij dacht dat ik die goal gemaakt had. Ik was voor een tijdje niet meer welkom thuis.”