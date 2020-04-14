In het krachthonk of op een trainingsveld in Zweden: Zlatan blijft ook op z’n 38ste hoge ogen gooien TLB

14 april 2020

11u15 0

In tegenstelling tot velen verveelt Zlatan Ibrahimovic zich dezer dagen schijnbaar niet. De inmiddels 38-jarige Zweed traint momenteel mee bij de Zweedse eersteklasser Hammarby, waarvan hij mede-aandeelhouder is. Ibrahimovic staat nog onder contract bij AC Milan, maar in Italië zijn groepstrainingen voorlopig niet toegestaan door de coronacrisis. Ibrahimovic ging daarom vorige maand al met zijn gezin van Milaan terug naar Stockholm. De Zweed vroeg de clubleiding van Hammarby onlangs of hij mocht meetrainen, om in ieder geval een beetje in conditie te blijven.

En dat lijkt wel vrij aardig te lukken. Op training toont de spits vlot zijn kwaliteiten (zie video boven), maar daar blijft het zelfs niet bij. Ook in de fitnesszaal tovert ‘Ibracadabra’ met de bal. Dat is te zien in een filmpje dat hij deelde via de sociaalnetwerksites. Niet slecht voor iemand die in 2017 op z’n 35ste een ingrijpende operatie aan zijn knie moest ondergaan. Zlatan sluit zijn filmpje overigens af door de bal fraai in een vuilnisbak te mikken. Een knipoog naar ex-ploegmaat Paul Pogba, die recent nagenoeg hetzelfde deed (zie onder).



