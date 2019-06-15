IN BEELD. Voetbalsterren wonen trouwfeest van Sergio Ramos bij (maar moeten straks braafjes gsm opbergen) GVS

Vandaag stapten Real Madrid-verdediger Sergio Ramos en tv-presentatrice Pilar Rubio in het huwelijksbootje. Het Spaanse koppel nodigde 500 gasten uit, zo ook heel wat voetbalsterren. Zo zakten David Beckham, Roberto Carlos en Luka Modric af naar de Kathedraal van Sevilla om de heuglijke gebeurtenis bij te wonen.

Na het ja-woord en het geposeer voor een horde aan fotografen, trokken de genodigden rond 20u naar La Alegria SR4, een landgoed van 44 hectare waar de festiviteiten vanavond echt losbarsten. Gsm’s zijn er verboden en de dames mogen geen rood, oranje of groen dragen. Opvallend: Cristiano Ronaldo is niet van de partij. Volgens het Spaanse Marca was hij simpelweg niet uitgenodigd - Ramos zou nog steeds niet kunnen lachen met de manier waarop zijn voormalige ploegmaat Real verliet. Britse media stellen dan weer dat de Portugees sowieso de voorkeur zou gegeven hebben aan een reis met vriendin Georgina Rodriguez en de kroost.