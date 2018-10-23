Iets zegt ons dat hij hier geen wereldkampioen mee wordt: Hamilton maakt ritje met iconische driewieler YP

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Time-out Na de Grote Prijs Formule 1 van de Verenigde Staten ( Na de Grote Prijs Formule 1 van de Verenigde Staten ( waarin hij zich nog niet wist te verzekeren van een vijfde wereldtitel ) mocht de riem er even af voor Lewis Hamilton. Zo ging het van Austin naar Atlanta, waar hij een ritje mocht maken met ‘s werelds oudste Mercedes en ook een NFL-match van de Falcons meepikte.

De frustraties van een eerste gemiste kans op een nieuwe wereldtitel werden al gauw weggespoeld. Kort na zijn derde plaats op het circuit van Austin ging het voor Hamilton naar Atlanta, waar hij met onder andere teambaas Toto Wolff een bezoekje bracht aan de hoofdzetel van Mercedes-Benz USA. Hij mocht er ook een ritje maken met de oudste Mercedes ooit. De Benz Patent Motorwagen werd gemaakt in 1885 door Karl Benz en zoals in bijgevoegde video’s te zien genoot de Brit zichtbaar van het tochtje.

Ter vergelijking: de bolide waarmee Hamilton tegenwoordig over de F1-circuits scheurt, haalt maximum 330 km/u en heeft tussen de 950 en 1.000 pk, terwijl zijn ‘vervangwagen’ in de video’s een topsnelheid van 13 km/u haalt en het moet stellen met 0,75 pk. Zijn huidige racewagen kostte zowat 380 miljoen euro om te bouwen, het bouwsel uit 1886 kostte nieuw dan weer 130 euro. Iets zegt ons dus dat hij maar beter bij zijn huidige bolide blijft, wil hij volgende week in Mexico alweer een gooi doen naar een nieuwe wereldtitel...

‘s Avonds verkaste het gezelschap naar het Mercedes-Benz Stadium om er de NFL-wedstrijd van de Atlanta Falcons tegen de New York Giants bij te wonen. Hamilton kreeg er een rondleiding en deed er voor de wedstrijd een babbeltje met de spelers. Hij bracht de Falcons ook geluk, want het team won met 23-20.