Hoezo, te dik? Eden Hazard showt 'sixpack' in amusant filmpje

17 augustus 2019

17u08 2

Eden Hazard kreeg de laatste tijd wat kritiek op sociale media omdat hij zich niet topfit aanmeldde bij z’n nieuwe werkgever Real Madrid. De Rode Duivel sleurde een handvol overtollige kilo’s mee, maar toont nu in een filmpje dat hij intussen wel degelijk in vorm is. “Sixpack”, klonk het bij de speelvogel.

Hazard mist daarnaast zijn competitiedebuut bij Real. Hij reisde niet mee naar Celta de Vigo, omdat hij op training een klein scheurtje opliep in het bovenbeen. Hazard is enkele weken out.