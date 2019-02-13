Hoewel haar partner enkelband draagt, zet Deense WAG tattoo met bijnaam ‘Lord’ van de ex-Arsenalspits op de hals ODBS

13 februari 2019

10u56 0 Time-out Philine Roepstorff, ravissante WAG (Wives and Girlfriends) van Nicklas Bendtner, blijft haar ‘enfant terrible’ trouw. Ook al loopt die tegenwoordig met een enkelband rond. De Deense schone showt haar nieuwste tattoo: ‘Lord’, de bijnaam van de Deense spits, op de achterkant van haar hals.

De gewezen spits van Arsenal (31), die nu voor het Noorse Rosenborg speelt, toonde onlangs op zijn Instagram een foto waarop hij fier is op de enkelband die hij vijftig dagen lang moet dragen. Bendtner, spits van elf goals en twaalf ongelukken, werd in september vorig jaar in Kopenhagen gearresteerd, toen hij slaags raakte met een taxichauffeur. De man hield daar een gebroken kaak aan over en diende klacht in bij de politie. De ruzie ging om nog geen zes euro.

Maar dat weerhoudt Roepstorff er niet van de liefde voor haar partner te betuigen. Voor eeuwig vast te leggen zelfs, met een tatoeage met de letters 'Lord’, de bijnaam die Bendtner overhield aan de hoge eigendunk waarmee hij door het leven en het voetbal stapt. Tijdens een vraag en antwoord op haar Instagram, waar het model 292.000 volgers heeft, postte Philine de intieme foto waarbij Bendtner haar haren wegtrekt zodat de letters zichtbaar zijn. Roepstorff over de tattoo: “Dat is de enige die ik heb... En nee, ik heb er geen spijt van. Ik leer altijd van mijn fouten. Dus als we ooit uit elkaar gaan, zal ik geleerd hebben dat het niet slim is de naam van je vriendje op je achterkant te zetten. Maar ik moest het gewoon doen.”

Voor hij zijn straf met elektronische enkelband moest uitzitten, trokken Roepstorff en ‘Lord’ Bendtner er nog even samen uit op vakantie naar Mexico.