Hoe komen sporters deze coronacrisis door? TLB/LRE

13 maart 2020

18u40 1 Time-out De sportwereld ligt de komende weken vrijwel volledig stil. Hoe komen de sporters deze periode door? Verschillenden onder hen gunnen de fans via de social media een blikje achter de schermen. Een overzicht:

Andrés Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta voetbalt tegenwoordig in Japan, waar de competitie ook voor onbepaalde tijd stil ligt. De 35-jarige middenvelder vermaakt zich in zijn woning in Kobe met zijn vrouw en vier jonge kinderen. “Huiswerk. Teamwork”, schrijft Iniesta.

En casita de tareas. Trabajo en equipo!! #Ravapas💫 3,447 Likes, 22 Comments - Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) on Instagram: "En casita de tareas. Trabajo en equipo!! #Ravapas💫"

Saúl Ñíguez

Saúl Ñíguez, Spaanse middenvelder van Atlético Madrid, weet wel hoe hij de komende tijd zal doorbrengen: op zijn PlayStation. “Laten we voorzichtig en verantwoordelijk zijn. Laten we ons steentje bijdragen om in dit proces samen te werken en te zorgen dat het niet verder gaat. Blijf thuis”, schrijft hij.

Seamos prudentes y responsables. Pongamos nuestro granito de arena para colaborar en este proceso y que no vaya a más. #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 Y no olvidarnos de agradecer a sanidad por su gran labor y esfuerzo. #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 6,077 Likes, 48 Comments - Saul Ñiguez Esclapez (@saulniguez) on Instagram: "Seamos prudentes y responsables. Pongamos nuestro granito de arena para colaborar en este proceso y..."

Elise Mertens

Tennisster Elise Mertens is huiswaarts gekeerd nadat ook de toernooien in het tennis, onder meer dat van Indian Wells, afgelast zijn. “Accepteer de dingen die je niet kunt veranderen”, blijft Mertens er zelf nog rustig onder.

Be safe everyone ✌️ Accept the things that you can't change. 1,587 Likes, 21 Comments - Elise Mertens (@mertenselise) on Instagram: "Be safe everyone ✌️ Accept the things that you can't change."

Stanislas Wawrinka

Ook Wawrinka besloot om terug naar huis te gaan, nadat alle tenniswedstrijden werden afgelast. “LA verlaten om voor een tijdje naar huis te gaan. Het zijn rare tijden en we weten niet wat we nog kunnen verwachten. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal veilig blijven. Ik denk veel aan de mensen die veel moeite hebben gestoken in het organiseren van evenementen die nu allemaal worden afgelast en aan de fans die deze gingen bijwonen. Het zijn moeilijke tijden, maar we moeten allemaal sterk blijven. LA, je was speciaal dit jaar.”

Victor Wegnez

Ondanks alle hockeywedstrijden zijn afgelast tot 3 april, blijt Victor Wegnez verder trainen. De sterkhouder van de Red Lions speelt sinds 2018 voor Racing Club de Bruxelles. Corona kan hem alvast niet weerhouden van een goede training. Natuurlijk wel met genoeg afstand tussen de spelers.

Chris Froome

Alle wielerkoersen afgelast tot 3 april? Dan gaat Froome maar fietsen in het zonnetje in Afrika. Met gemiddelde temperaturen van 25 graden geven we hem geen ongelijk.

Just another day in Africa ☀️😎💛 #cycling pic.twitter.com/TDMFJ7bKDu Chris Froome(@ chrisfroome) link

Garbine Muguruza

Tennisster Muguruza roept via haar sociale media op om thuis te blijven. Zelf verblijft ze momenteel in een gehuurd huisje van AvantStay. Een bedrijf dat huizen verhuurt op speciale en afgelegen plaatsen om volledig tot rust te komen.

Alexander Zverev

De jonge toptenniser Zverev laat op Instagram duidelijk merken dat hij niet blij is met de afgelasting van de ATP-wedstrijden. Stilzitten doet hij alvast niet. “De frustratie eruit lopen”, valt te lezen op een filmpje waarin hij zich aan het afmatten is op de loopband.

Matthijs de Ligt

De Nederlandse verdediger van Juventus moet net als de rest van zijn team in isolatie blijven, nadat Rugani positief testte op corona. De Ligt blijft daarom met zijn vriendin en model Annekee Molenaar gewoon thuis. Ze doden de tijd met het spelen van gezelschapsspelletjes.

Sven Nys

De ex-veldrijder heeft iets minder last van de afgelaste wedstrijden. Toch ondervindt ook Sven Nys hinder door het coronavirus. Eén van zijn voordrachten werd geannuleerd. Nys besloot dan maar om zijn conditie te onderhouden door 10 km te gaan lopen.

Raphaël Varane

De verdediger van Real Madrid heeft momenteel geen wedstrijden meer op de planning staan. Nu ook heel de ploeg in quarantaine moet, zit er voor de verdediger niks anders op dan thuis te trainen.