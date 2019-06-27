Hoe dit model er mee voor zorgde dat Africa Cup van Egyptenaar erop zat nog voor hij goed begonnen was
Merhan Keller, een Egyptisch-Brits model van 25, blijkt één van de slachtoffers te zijn van de recentste uitspattingen van Warda. Uit screenshots van conversaties tussen de twee die Keller via onder meer Twitter de wereld instuurde, blijkt dat Warda zich ongepast en agressief gedroeg. “Dus eigenlijk vertelt hij tegen alle meisjes hetzelfde, zoals ‘Ik ben enkel vandaag hier’ om hen zo onder druk te zetten hem te ontmoeten”, aldus het bijschrift bij een van de screenshots. Bij een ander screenshot schreef Keller dat “hij bleef videobellen om te zien hoe ik eruit zag, en of ik eruit zag zoals op de foto’s. Wanneer ik dan opnam, hing hij meteen op om vervolgens te sturen dat ‘we vertrokken waren’. Helemaal niet creepy hoor.” In de uitwisseling zelf zie je Warda dan weer vragen of zijn gesprekspartner nog maagd was.
En Keller was niet de enige die zich op de berichtjes en video’s van Warda mocht “verheugen”, zo kwam achteraf aan het licht. Ook andere vrouwen deelden hun grieven, waarna Warda al gauw het top trending onderwerp werd op Twitter in Egypte. Redenen genoeg dus voor de voetbalbond om hem weg te sturen van de Africa Cup. “Warda wordt uit de selectie geweerd om de discipline en de concentratie in de ploeg te houden”, luidde het in een mededeling.
Ook Mohamed Salah, de absolute sterspeler van de Egyptenaren, reageerde gisteravond al op de feiten via Twitter. “Vrouwen moeten met alle respect behandeld worden. ‘Nee’ is ‘nee’. Zo’n dingen zijn heilig, en moeten heilig blijven. Ik geloof er ook in dat veel mensen die fouten maken, betere mensen kunnen worden. Ze moeten dus niet direct naar de guillotine, want dat is de gemakkelijkste oplossing”, aldus Salah, die er ook nog een tweede tweet aan vastknoopte. “We moeten geloven in tweede kansen... We moeten gidsen en opvoeden. Hen mijden is niet de oplossing”, stond er in het tweede bericht te zien.
Women must be treated with the utmost respect. “No” means “no”. Those things are and must remain sacred. I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out. link
We need to believe in second chances... we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer. link
Niet de eerste keer
Alleen konden de tweets van Salah op niet al te veel bijval rekenen. Het was immers niet de eerste keer dat de 25-jarige winger van het Griekse Atromitos, dat hem huurt van PAOK Saloniki, met dergelijke feiten in het nieuws komt. In 2017 moest hij al opstappen bij het Portugese Feirense omdat hij twee vrouwen van ploegmaten zou hebben lastiggevallen. Voor wat het waard is: intussen heeft Warda zich wel al verontschuldigd via een videoboodschap op sociale media.
Amr Warda apologises for his actions after being kicked out from the Egypt #AFCON2019 for sexual harassment.pic.twitter.com/VngKFsgqww link
Achtste finales
Op het veld vooralsnog geen vuiltje aan de lucht voor de Farao’s op de Africa Cup. Nadat het gastland eerder Zimbabwe had geklopt met het kleinste verschil (Warda viel toen trouwens nog 20 minuten in), ging afgelopen nacht in groep A ook Congo DR voor de bijl. Ahmed Elmohamady en Mo Salah zorgden voor de goals, waardoor een ticket voor de volgende ronde binnen is.
Bij Egypte verscheen Trezeguet (ex-Anderlecht) aan de aftrap. Aan de overzijde waren er basisplaatsen voor Jonathan Bolingi (Antwerp) en Christian Luyindama (ex-Standard). Parfait Mandanda (Charleroi), Merveille Bokadi en Paul-José Mpoku (Standard) bleven op de bank. Yannick Bolasie, vorig seizoen door Everton uitgeleend aan Anderlecht, mocht invallen. Congo is door de nul op zes zo goed als uitgeschakeld.
