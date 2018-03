Hilarische 'WhatsApp-groep' van wielertoppers uitgelekt: "Enkel de seingevers moeten bang voor jou zijn, Wout"

The tension is rising as the Ronde is only one day away! We were able to intercept a WhatsApp conversation between some of the favorites 😂🙈 @GregVanAvermaet @OliverNaesen @petosagan @PhilippeGilbert @sepvanmarcke @WoutvanAert pic.twitter.com/auz5tQNa31

Ronde Van Vlaanderen(@ RondeVlaanderen)