Hij verloor zijn vrouw aan zijn beste vriend, nu laat die zelfs niet toe dat hij zijn kinderen nog ziet: ‘Wandagate’ zakt onder nul ODBS

23 februari 2019

12u25

Bron: Radio La 990 0 Time-out Met dagelijks geregeld smeuïg nieuws rond Inter-spits Mauro Icardi en zijn vrouw/makelaar Wanda in de Italiaanse media, was het enige wat nog ontbrak de reactie van Maxi Lopez, de ex-man van Wanda en gewezen beste vriend van Mauro. In een radio-interview brengt Lopez daar verandering in. “Hoe kan ik nu een relatie onderhouden met zo’n mensen?”

Complete impasse in de situatie rond Icardi. Sinds hij zijn kapiteinsband zag afgenomen, speelt de spits niet meer. En zijn handtekening onder een lucratieve contractverlenging heeft de Argentijn ook nog niet gezet. Tot wanhoop en woede van de Interisti, die zich vooral keren richting Wanda Nara. Vorig weekend zag zij haar wagen, met daarin hun kinderen, nog bekogeld met stenen door fans van Inter.

Enter Maxi Lopez, die tegenwoordig voor het Braziliaanse Vasco da Gama uitkomt maar samen met Icardi bij Sampdoria speelde en lang zijn beste vriend was. De Argentijnse spits heeft drie zoontjes samen met Wanda: Valentino Gastón (10), Constantino (8) en Benedicto (6). In een interview aan het Italiaanse Radio La 990 is hij niet mild voor het veelbesproken koppel.

“Ik heb publiekelijk nog nooit kwaad gesproken over Wanda of Mauro omdat ik niet met modder wil gooien. Vooral in het belang van de kinderen, om hen te beschermen. Opdat ze me als ze later groot zijn, niet zouden kunnen bekritiseren. Alleen als Wanda of Mauro me aanvallen, antwoord ik. Maar ik zie mijn kinderen niet eens. Soms laten ze het niet eens toe dat ik met mijn jongens bel. De laatste keer dat ik hen echt zag, was in december. In januari slechts enkele uurtjes, nadat ik daarvoor special verlof had gevraagd aan Vasco.”

“Mijn relatie met Wanda is erg moeilijk. Er is geen harmonie. Jarenlang hebben we alleen via advocaten met elkaar gecommuniceerd omdat het allemaal zo ingewikkeld was. Mauro, die heeft dezelfde houding als Wanda. Soms zelfs nog erger. Daarom dat ik ook geen contact meer heb met hem. Ach, hij doet gewoon wat Wanda hem opdraagt te doen. Ik zei hem ooit eens dat hij de dingen wel zou begrijpen, eens hij zelf vader zou worden (Icardi heeft nu twee dochtertjes met Wanda, nvdr). Maar hij begrijpt het nog altijd niet. Gisteren bijvoorbeeld, was het de zesde verjaardag van Benedicto. Begonnen ze tegen me te roepen aan de telefoon. Hoe kan je nu een beetje een deftige relatie onderhouden met zo’n mensen?” Pikant detail: Icardi poseert geregeld met de drie zoontjes van Lopez en heeft zelfs hun naam op zijn arm laten tatoeëren. De namen van zijn twee dochters, Francesca en Isabella, staan op zijn torso. Onder en boven een gigantische leeuwenkop.

Lopez begrijpt ook niet waarom Icardi zijn vrouw als zijn makelaar laat optreden. “Ik denk dat de directie van Inter Wanda grondig beu is. En dan heb ik het vooral over haar stijl en manier van werken. Bovendien speelt Icardi de laatste maanden lang niet zo goed meer als ervoor, wat leidt tot deze impasse. Het is net dan dat goeie makelaars het verschil maken. Zij kunnen zo’n situatie lezen en op de juiste toetsen drukken om eruit te geraken. Ze weten wanneer druk te zetten, wanneer te zwijgen, wanneer te spreken. Ik vind dat een speler met de kwaliteiten van Icardi, ook moet vertegenwoordigd worden door een makelaar met die kwaliteiten. Wanda heeft me, toen we samen waren, ook voorgesteld om mijn agent te worden. Dat heb ik geweigerd. Privé en werk blijven beter gescheiden. Om mijn gezin te beschermen.”