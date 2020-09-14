Het ultieme eerbetoon: Pau Gasol vernoemt pasgeboren dochtertje naar dat van Kobe Bryant

Pau Gasol heeft het ultieme eerbetoon gebracht aan zijn betreurde ex-ploegmaat Kobe Bryant en diens dochter Gianna. De 40-jarige Spanjaard werd gisteren voor het eerst papa en hij gaf zijn dochtertje de naam Elisabet Gianna Gasol mee. Gianna dus, naar de naam van de dochter die net als de NBA-legende zelf veel te vroeg stierf in een vreselijke helikoptercrash. ‘t Geeft aan dat de twee veel meer waren dan ploegmaats alleen. “Ons kleintje is bij ons! Alles is goed verlopen en we kunnen niet gelukkiger zijn!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, een naam met veel betekenis voor onze kleinste schat!”, luidde het bijschrift bij de Instagrampost.

0