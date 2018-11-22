Het noorden helemaal kwijt? Evra neemt in knotsgekke Instagram-video onder meer hap uit rauw stuk gevogelte TLB

22 november 2018

11u34 0

Vandaag is het Thanksgiving en dat is ook Patrice Evra niet ontgaan. De Franse verdediger, zonder club op dit moment, laat zich op Instagram verleiden tot een heel bijzonder ritueel met een rauw stuk gevogelte. Op een bepaald moment neemt de prettig gestoorde linksachter zelfs een hapje. Evra post geregeld bizarre filmpjes op Instagram, maar met zijn recentste post gaat hij toch weer een stapje verder. In de reacties krijgt Evra ook flink wat kritiek, maar de Fransman diende de criticasters al van antwoord . “Mensen, geniet van jullie levens en stop met jullie te vervelen”, aldus de ex-speler van onder meer Manchester United. “En voor de vegans: ik hou van jullie allemaal, maar ik zeg toch ook niets over het feit dat jullie het gras uit mijn tuin opeten?”

Nog enkele andere knotsgekke filmpjes van Evra die het internet veroverden: