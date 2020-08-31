Het mag wat kosten: Alaphilippe verdedigt straks gele trui met horloge van 141.000 euro NVE

12u04 0 Time-out Een gele trui, dat brengt wel wat geld in het laatje. Rond de pols van Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick.Step) prijkt dezer dagen een knap horloge. Prijskaartje? 141.000 euro. Laat ons hopen dat hij goed verzekerd is voor een eventuele valpartij.

Eind juni poseerde Julian Alaphilippe op Instagram al met z’n nieuwste aanwinst: een horloge van Richard Mille. Voor de kenners: een RM 67-02. Een cadeautje van de grote baas. En dat mocht wat kosten. Voor het luxe-uurwerk betaalt u zo’n 141.000 euro.

Voor zo’n prijskaartje kan het horloge natuurlijk meer dan alleen het uur voorspellen. Het is een uurwerk speciaal ontworpen voor sporters. Waterproof, goed omsluitend rond de pols en een gewicht van amper 32 gram. Ook onder meer Fernando Alonso heeft eentje in z’n bezit. Eerder reed Alaphilippe ook al met zijn pronkstuk in de Dauphiné. Een eventuele valpartij kan dus een kostelijk gebeuren worden.