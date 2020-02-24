Het extravagante verjaardagsfeest van Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather: strippers, geld dat uit de lucht komt vallen en modelvliegtuigjes MDRW

24 februari 2020

15u55 0 Time-out Als je niet op een miljoen dollar meer of minder hoeft te kijken, kun je hele leuke dingen doen. Kijk naar bokslegende Floyd Mayweather. De Amerikaan werd 43 en vierde dat op zijn manier: live-optredens, strippers en drank in overvloed.

De Eden Sunset nachtclub in Hollywood was vrijdagavond the place to be. Mayweather gaf er een luxueus feest en deelde dat gretig op sociale media. Aanleiding was zijn 43ste verjaardag. Die viel eigenlijk pas vandaag, maar de Amerikaan kon niet langer wachten.

Mayweather is één van de best betaalde atleten ter wereld. Met een vermogen van 515 miljoen dollar lacht hij met de bankrekeningen van Tom Brady en Cristiano Ronaldo. Vorig jaar kampte Mayweather in ‘The Money Fight’ tegen de Ierse kooivechter Connor McGregor. Dat leverde hem naar schatting zo’n 253 miljoen op. Alstublieft. Hij wordt dan ook niet voor niets Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather genoemd. En die bijnaam deed hij tijdens zijn verjaardagsfeest alle eer aan.

De Amerikaan huurde een luxueuze nachtclub af en nodigde honderden gasten uit. Onder de genodigden ook veel bekende gezichten. Zo tekenden onder meer rappers Snoop Dogg en French Montana present.

Alle genodigden haalden hun mooiste outfit uit de kast voor deze gelegenheid. Mayweather zelf zag er ook piekfijn uit. Hij trok de aandacht met een opvallend jasje.

Mayweather zorgde ook voor randanimatie. Hij trok een blik beeldschone strippers open en liet hen dansen in schaars geklede pakjes. De dames shaketen op zogenaamde ‘Air Mayweather’-modelvliegtuigjes die vuurpijlen afschoten. Niets is te gek voor de miljonair.

De boksers die in hun carrière nooit een gevecht verloren, zijn op één hand te tellen. Daar is Mayweather één van. De Amerikaan vocht in zijn carrière 50 wedstrijden en won ze allemaal. Het leverde hem een gigantisch fortuin op.

Het geld viel dan ook letterlijk uit de lucht op Mayweathers verjaardagsfeest. Op de dollarbiljetten stond het hoofd van de bokslegende gedrukt. Valse exemplaren dus, tot grote spijt van de gasten. De biljetten waren een knipoog naar zijn bijnaam: Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Opvallend detail: er was geen open bar. De gasten moesten dus zelf hun eten en drank betalen. Toch een domper op de feestvreugde.