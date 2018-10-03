Haar broertje scoorde gisteren de enige goal tegen Real Madrid en daar is atletiektopper en ex-rivale van Tia Hellebaut erg trots op ODBS

De Kroaat Nikola Vlasic heeft zijn entree in de Champions League niet gemist. Nadat de spits CSKA Moskou al een ultiem punt bezorgde met de gelijkmaker in het Tsjechische Plzen (2-2), zorgde hij gisteren voor een Russische stunt door al na een paar minuten de enige goal te maken in de match tegen Real Madrid (1-0). Tot groot jolijt van de oudere zus van Nikola, Blanka Vlasic. Een absolute topper in de atletiek en enige tijd de grote rivale van Tia Hellebaut, toen zij hoge toppen scheerde in het hoogspringen. "Mijn babybroertje scoorde vandaag de winner tegen Real Madrid. Trotse zus", schreef ze op haar Instagrampagina onder een foto van een juichende Nikola.

Blanka (34) kroonde zich twee keer tot wereldkampioene in het hoogspringen (2007 en 2009) en won ook een Europese titel. Alleen olympisch goud ontbreekt nog op haar palmares. Ondanks dat ze door blessures de voorbije jaren nog weinig actief was, hoopt ze die lacune in Tokio 2020 alsnog op te vullen. Nikola, nog maar 20 jaar, werd door Everton bij Hajduk Split weggekocht maar op Goodison Park kon hij zich niet meteen doorzetten. Reden waarom de 'Toffees' hem nu uitlenen aan de Moskovieten.

