Golfen in coronatijden? Gareth Bale doet dat gewoon thuis in zijn eigen imposante tuin CPG

03 april 2020

16u02 8 Time-out Dat Gareth Bale naast voetballer ook gepassioneerd golfer is, liet de Welshman al meermaals uitschijnen. Ook in coronatijden slaat de flankaanvaller van Real Madrid eens graag tegen een balletje. Dat doet ie - netjes zoals het hoort - gewoon in en rond zijn eigen huis.

Voetbal is dezer dagen niet meer aan de orde. Hetzelfde geldt voor golf, tenzij je Gareth Bale heet en dat gewoon in je eigen huis en vooral tuin kan doen. De Welshe international lijkt midden in de coronapandemie alles bij de hand te hebben om een partijtje golf op eigen bodem te kunnen spelen.

Dat de voormalige sterspeler van Tottenham geobsedeerd is door het spelletje, wordt duidelijk uit de inrichting van zijn gigantische tuin in Wales. Die liet hij in 2018 ombouwen tot een golfterrein met drie holes, allen gebaseerd op bestaande golfbanen en tot in de details nagemaakt. Het gaat meer bepaald om hole 12 van Amen Corner op Augusta National, de beroemde 17de eilandhole op TPC Sawgrass, en de iconische Postage Stamp - de achtste hole - op Royal Troon in Schotland.

“Toen ik hierheen verhuisde, had ik een prachtig stuk land. Ik wilde er iets mee doen en besloot om mijn droom na te jagen: een eigen (mini)golfterrein. Zo gezegd, zo gedaan. Ik ben er heel blij mee”, vertelde de Welshman eerder tijdens een interview met het Amerikaanse PGA Tour.

De 30-jarige Bale toont in een filmpje op Instagram alvast zijn kunnen. Op zijn eigen golfterrein aan zijn landhuis slaat hij het balletje op fraaie wijze in de hole.

Bale is allesbehalve een newbie in de sport, dat blijkt eens te meer uit zijn golfhandicap van vijf slagen boven de par. Een handicap in het golf toont aan hoeveel extra slagen iemand gemiddeld nodig heeft om een potje golf met 18 holes af te werken. Hoe lager dat getal, hoe beter je het spelletje kan. Professionals spelen weliswaar zonder handicap. “Voor de Amerikaanse golfer Dustin Johnson, de huidige nummer vijf op de wereldranking, heb ik bewondering. De manier waarop hij tegen een bal slaat is geweldig”, uitte Bale zijn voorkeur.

In een andere video op Instagram is te zien hoe de Real-aanvaller ín zijn woonkamer vakkundig het witte balletje in een rol wc-papier putt.

Voorts demonstreert de linkspoot van de Madrileense topclub dat hij niet enkel een voetbal kan hooghouden, maar ook een golfbal. En hoe.

Op 19 november, net na de EK-kwalificatie van Wales tegen Hongarije voor Euro 2020, veroorzaakte de speler controverse door een vlag te tonen waaruit blijkt waar zijn voorkeuren in het leven naar uitgaan. “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In die volgorde”, luidde de niet mis te verstane boodschap op de vlag. Het huwelijk tussen Bale en De Koninklijke bevindt zich al langere tijd in moeilijk vaarwater.