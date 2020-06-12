Geweldige video levert Colombiaanse boer ook iets op: Uran overhandigt landgenoot nieuwe fiets en koersplunje TLB

12 juni 2020

De beelden (zie onder) gingen eerder deze week viraal. Rigoberto Uran, de nummer twee van de Tour van 2017, kreeg tijdens een trainingsrit plots het gezelschap van een landbouwer. De oudere man in werkkledij nestelde zich met zo’n 45 kilometer per uur in het wiel van de profrenner van EF Pro Cycling, die zelfs op zijn tijdritfiets reed. De geweldige video leverde de man in kwestie heel wat virtueel applaus én nieuw materiaal op.

Dat laatste toont Uran, alweer, op Instagram. De Zuid-Amerikaanse klassementsrenner heeft Ivan, zoals de bloemenkweker uit La Ceja heet, immers materiaal overhandigd dat beter bij zijn kwaliteiten past. De man kan zijn verplaatsingen voortaan maken op een zwarte racefiets van Cannondale, de fietssponsor van EF Pro Cycling. Én in een nagelnieuw koerspak. Uran nodigde de man daarnaast uit om samen een virtuele race te rijden. Ook daar gaf Ivancho het beste van zichzelf (zie onder).



De beelden die eerder deze week viraal gingen:



