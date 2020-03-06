Gelekte naaktfoto luidde verschrikkelijke periode in voor Instagram-golfsensatie: “Elke ochtend pakte ik met bang hart mijn telefoon” TLB ODBS

06 maart 2020

12u16

Bron: NY Post, Fox Sports 1 Time-out Een intieme foto van jezelf verspreid zien worden op het internet, ’t is voor velen hun ergste nachtmerrie. Voor Paige Spiranac (26), Amerikaans Instagram-fenomeen en golfster, werd die nachtmerrie vier jaar geleden ook realiteit. “Een verschrikkelijke periode”, zo noemt ze het zelf in haar podcast.

In 2016 verspreidde een man het beeld waarvan Paige Spiranac gehoopt had dat het privé zou blijven. De Amerikaanse had de man in kwestie een naaktfoto gestuurd nadat ze er al een paar keer mee op date was geweest. Maar toen duidelijk werd dat het niets zou worden, deelde de man de foto met zijn vrienden. Zo raakte het intieme beeld verspreid.

“Ik kreeg plots berichten van mensen die ik niet kende, maar die me wel op die - kwetsbare - foto hadden gezien. Dat was gruwelijk”, blikt een geëmotioneerde Spiranac terug op die periode in haar podcast ‘Playing A Round’. “Ik voelde me voortdurend ongemakkelijk, omdat die foto van mij circuleerde. Telkens als ik wakker werd, pakte ik met een klein hartje mijn telefoon om te kijken of ik niet op TMZ (Amerikaanse nieuwssite) zou staan.”

Spiranac confonteerde de man de de foto verspreidde met zijn daad. “Hij zei me dat ik dat verdiende. ‘You are the slut who sent it to me’, klonk het”, gaat de golfster voort. Uiteindelijk kwam de nachtmerrie van de Amerikaanse ook uit. De foto belandde op het internet. “Ik zal er nooit meer aan kunnen ontsnappen. Die foto zal er altijd zijn.”

Twee jaar later maakte Spiranac haar opwachting in de befaamde jaarlijkse badpakkeneditie van het Amerikaanse sportblad Sports Illustrated. “Ook toen was ik naakt. Helemaal naakt. Maar daar koos ik wel zelf voor. Het voelde als een overwinning.”

Jongeren helpen

Spiranac maakte opmars aan de universiteit van San Diego State, waar de video’s van trickshots die ze samen met haar ploegmaats showde veel bekijks hadden. Meteen nadat ze afstudeerde, werd de golfster uitgenodigd om deel te nemen aan de Dubai Ladies Masters, haar allereerste proftoernooi. Op vraag van de sponsors van het toernooi. Maar een droomdebuut werd het niet. De kritiek op haar deelname was vooral online overweldigend, inclusief doodsbedreigingen. Dat ze in haar sexy outfits een schande voor het vrouwengolf was, luidde het onder meer.

In 2015 werd Spiranac profspeelster, maar een jaar later hield ze het profcircuit al voor bekeken en legde ze vooral de focus op haar eigen ‘merk’. Niet alleen groeide ze uit tot een ambassadrice van de sport, maar Spiranac promoot ook ‘body positivity’ en leert jongeren bij over hoe om te gaan met de gevaren van en de ‘trollen’ op het internet. Ze weet zelf immers maar al te goed hoe gevaarlijk het web kan zijn...