Gekker wordt het niet: Unai Emery wijt ontslag bij Arsenal aan... ‘vloek’ van ex-geliefde

14 april 2020

10u25

Bron: The Sun 0 Time-out Voetbal en bijgeloof gaan vaak hand in hand. Maar Unai Emery (48) heeft een wel héél bijzondere verklaring voor zijn kwakkelperiode bij Arsenal. “Hij zei dat ik een heks was die hem vervloekt had”, vertelt zijn ex-vriendin Sacha Wright in een spraakmakend interview.

De passage van Unai Emery als hoofdcoach bij Arsenal was geen hoogvlieger. De Spanjaard werd wegens tegenvallende resultaten eind vorig jaar aan de deur gezet bij de Londense topclub. Maar in plaats van bij zichzelf te rade te gaan, zocht hij de verklaring ergens anders. Meer bepaald bij zijn ex-vriendin en fotomodel Sacha Wright. De 35-jarige schone deed in de Britse tabloid The Sun haar boekje open over hun turbulente relatie.

“Ik vertrouwde hem. We wilden zelfs trouwen en samen kinderen krijgen. Hij leek me een echte gentleman. Maar uiteindelijk bleek dat hij nog niet klaar was voor een serieuze relatie”, aldus Sacha die het in maart vorig jaar uitmaakte met de Spanjaard. “In december begonnen we opnieuw te daten. Enkele dagen later werd hij ontslagen bij Arsenal. En dat was volgens Unai volledig mijn schuld. Ik zou hem ongeluk gebracht hebben. In de periode dat we uit elkaar waren, verloor hij namelijk de ene na de andere wedstrijd. Hij zei dat ik een heks was die hem vervloekt had.” De Britse moest na die zware beschuldigingen niets meer weten van Emery.

“Ik kende helemaal niks van voetbal. Toen we elkaar voor het eerst ontmoetten, vertelde Unai dat hij iets deed in de sportwereld. We spraken af in een Italiaans restaurant. Toen we na sluitingstijd arriveerden, maar de zaak speciaal voor ons weer openging, drong het tot mij door dat hij best belangrijk was”, aldus Wright over hun eerste date. “Het was niet makkelijk om met hem samen te leven. Na een verloren match had hij een echt rothumeur. Het beïnvloedde onze relatie.”

Vorig seizoen was er voor The Gunners één om vlug te vergeten. De Londenaars liepen een Champions League-plaats mis en eindigden achter grote rivaal Tottenham Hotspur. Het ontslag van Unai Emery was dan ook geen grote verrassing. Hij werd vervangen door zijn landgenoot Mikel Arteta. De oud-speler van Arsenal was tot voor kort assistent-trainer van Guardiola bij Manchester City.

