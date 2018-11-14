Geen Rode Duivels, wel kappersbezoek: Fellaini verrast fans op social media met nieuwe coupe TLB

14 november 2018

“New year, new look.” Marouane Fellaini mag weldra 31 kaarsjes uitblazen en bij zijn nieuwe leeftijd hoort ook een nieuwe haarsnit, zo vindt de middenvelder van Manchester United duidelijk. ‘Big Fella’ liet zijn typerende weelderige haardos afscheren en loopt nu rond met een korte coupe, zo toonde hij op Instagram. De reacties van de fans zijn alvast verdeeld. De populaire Fellaini-pruiken mogen alleszins naar de vuilnisbak.

Fellaini maakt geen deel uit van de selectie van de Rode Duivels voor de Nations League-duels tegen IJsland en Zwitserland. De middenvelder is nog maar net hersteld van een blessure en Manchester United hield Fellaini - die wel 90 minuten speelde in de derby tegen Manchester City - liever in Engeland.