Geen koersen? Dan waagt Remco Evenepoel zich maar aan reeks uitdagingen (en zondag wordt het meteen redelijk extreem) AV

17 april 2020

19u05 1 Wielrennen Het hart op de juiste plaats. Remco Evenepoel (20) gaat zichzelf de komende weken uitdagen om het ziekenhuispersoneel te steunen. Iedere week zal de jongeling uit Schepdaal een dag vrijmaken om zich aan een challenge te wagen. De reeks begint zondag met een fietstocht van... 300 kilometer.

Enkele dagen geleden kwam er meer duidelijkheid over de hertekende wielerkalender. Die nieuwe planning maakte ook duidelijk dat de renners nog enkele trainingsmaanden voor de boeg hebben. Dat is voor Remco Evenepoel niet anders en daarom wil onze jonge landgenoot zich de komende weken aan een aantal challenges wagen.

“Ik wil mezelf blijven testen en ik zal elke week, op een bepaalde dag, een opdracht uitvoeren. Ik wil dat doen om de ziekenhuizen, alle zorgverleners en iedereen die z’n steentje bijdraagt in de strijd tegen het coronavirus een hart onder de riem te steken”, verklaart Evenepoel zich nader op Instagram.



Tien uur in het zadel

Met de challenges hoopt Evenepoel ook dat hij zichzelf kan blijven testen en blijft hij het gevoel hebben dat hij naar een doel kan toewerken. De renner van Deceuninck-Quick.Step zegt in het filmpje ook al wat z’n eerste uitdaging zal worden. “Deze zondag zal ik een fietstocht van 300 kilometer maken. Ik zal ongeveer tien uur in het zadel zitten, dus het zal een lange dag worden. Toch denk ik dat mijn voldoening daarna bijzonder groot zal zijn.”

Evenepoel zal z’n volgers elke zondagavond of maandag up-to-date houden aan de hand van een kort filmpje over hoe de challenge is verlopen en of die Remco “dood heeft gemaakt”. Ook roept hij z’n volgers op om met ideeën op de proppen te komen.

