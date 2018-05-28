Geen geluk in het spel, is geluk in de liefde: doelman Karius bakte al zoete broodjes met deze drie blonde modellen

Loris Karius heeft er niet meteen zijn beste zaterdag opzitten. Net in de finale van de Champions League ging de doelman van Liverpool tegen Real Madrid tot twee keer toe schromelijk in de fout. Het hoeft dan ook niet gezegd dat de ploegmaat van Simon Mignolet dezer dagen een troostende schouder wel kan gebruiken. Daarvoor zoekt het 24-jarige Duitse sluitstuk meestal zijn heil bij - liefst van al blonde - modellen. Zo heeft Karius een twee jaar durende relatie met Annelie Alpert achter de rug. Waarna Pamela Reif en Ianthe Rose in zijn leven verschenen. Niet van de minsten, want Reif kan namelijk rekenen op liefst 3,7 miljoen volgers op Instagram. Dat zijn er twee miljoen meer dan Karius zelf. Het mag dan ook niet verbazen dat Reif enkele jaren geleden werd verkozen tot 'Miss Instagram'. Ianthe Rose is dan weer een lingeriemodel. Geen geluk in het spel, maar wel geluk in de liefde dus voor Loris Karius. 

Pamela Reif:

Touchdown Mykonos 🌍 with the most diverse group of people ♥️ Australia, USA, Canada &amp; Germany - all in one spot 📍 gonna share some pictures of us all together soon! Have a nice weekend everyone ♥️♥️♥️♥️ #greece #happychicken - - 📷 @elisabeth.rioux - 📍 @royalmyconian @theluxedestination #myconianlife

Hi Mykonos ☀️ it’s been one year and I’m so thrilled to be back! Can’t wait for this trip with all the other amazing people and @theluxedestination ♥️ this is going to be fuuuuun 🤓 #tb #greece - 📍 @royalmyconian #myconianlife

woop woop - can’t wait to fresh up my tan this weekend 🤓 the weather in Germany is AMAZING (hope it doesn’t change last minute lol - you never know) 🔥 how‘s the weather where you are? 😛 #friyay #goodmood

why be moody when you can shake your booty

🖤

... there are only very few things in life that I love more than sunsets. #romanticalltheway #hehe

this might be unbelievably random to some of you: but I’m so proud to have my abs back when sitting 😂😂😂 abs are a lot about posing, lighting &amp; flexing but to actually have abs while sitting is something I didn’t have for the last 1 year 😛😂 was extremely motivated the last months, consistent as hell, hit the gym about 5 times a week, didn’t eat any processed sugars, cut &amp; tracked my calories in order to lose that extra fat ... and tadaaaa: abs are back 💗 it’s easy in theory and it can also be „easy“ in practice if you really WANT it! 🙏🏼 no excuses, no late night binge eating, no „let me have a bite of your chocolate cake, a bite won’t ruin it“ or „oh let me have 2 of your potato fries 🍟”!! Don’t know for how long I’ll keep my current form - but I’m veeery proud that I was able to be that consistent for about 3-4 months 😇 and most importantly: I’M FEELING FREAKING AMAZING 😛😛 #yas #motivation

Annelie Alpert:

..in my natural habitat😄 🔥🔥 @tobiasdick_ @prostdaniela_mua #beach #body #shoot

GOOD MORNING 🌹 @pma_models @hairandmakeupbysabine @tobiasdickfotografie

Never thought I would need my 👙 within the next months 😁👏🏽😍 #happy #sunkissed

Still one of my favorites.. 🐸 @kazimgunyar

Ianthe Rose:

On Sundays we do nothing 🐾✨

Practice reckless optimism 🌙

✨🌙✨ So much fun shooting with you @stevetakespictures 🐆💙🐆Can’t wait to share the rest of the images!

Don’t let anyone ever tell you adult baby-grows aren’t a thing 🍼 #heybaby

