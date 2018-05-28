Geen geluk in het spel, is geluk in de liefde: doelman Karius bakte al zoete broodjes met deze drie blonde modellen Mike De Beck

28 mei 2018

08u54

Bron: Instagram 0

Loris Karius heeft er niet meteen zijn beste zaterdag opzitten. Net in de finale van de Champions League ging de doelman van Liverpool tegen Real Madrid tot twee keer toe schromelijk in de fout. Het hoeft dan ook niet gezegd dat de ploegmaat van Simon Mignolet dezer dagen een troostende schouder wel kan gebruiken. Daarvoor zoekt het 24-jarige Duitse sluitstuk meestal zijn heil bij - liefst van al blonde - modellen. Zo heeft Karius een twee jaar durende relatie met Annelie Alpert achter de rug. Waarna Pamela Reif en Ianthe Rose in zijn leven verschenen. Niet van de minsten, want Reif kan namelijk rekenen op liefst 3,7 miljoen volgers op Instagram. Dat zijn er twee miljoen meer dan Karius zelf. Het mag dan ook niet verbazen dat Reif enkele jaren geleden werd verkozen tot 'Miss Instagram'. Ianthe Rose is dan weer een lingeriemodel. Geen geluk in het spel, maar wel geluk in de liefde dus voor Loris Karius.

