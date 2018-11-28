Geef je ploegmaats eens een Rolex: Inter-spits deelt 34 horloges uit als dank voor topschutterstitel LPB

28 november 2018

18u06 2

Inter-spits Mauro Icardi heeft zijn ploegmaats een (late) beloning geschonken voor de topschutterstitel waaraan ze hem vorig seizoen hielpen in de Serie A. Icardi verraste zijn teamgenoten met een Rolex-horloge. Daarbij keek de Argentijn niet op een exemplaar meer of minder. Ook Radja Nainggolan (uiterst links op de foto) bijvoorbeeld deelde in de prijzen. ‘Il Ninja’ speelde vorig seizoen nog voor AS Roma en had dus geen enkel aandeel in de 29 competitiegoals die Icardi tegen de netten schoot. Icardi deelde 34 Rolexen uit, goed voor een totaalwaarde van 170.000 euro.

Op zijn Instagram-profiel toonde de Argentijnse aanvaller een foto van zijn gulle gebaar. Naast Nainggolan (uiterst links) herkennen we onder meer Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic en doelman Samir Handanovic. En Wanda Nara, Icardi’s flamboyante echtgenote die tegelijk zijn zaakwaarnemer is? “Ik kreeg niks, zelfs geen houten armband”, tweette Nara met de nodige ironie.