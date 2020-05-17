Gamende Charles Leclerc heeft niet door dat vriendin appartement niet binnen kan, tot zij plots opduikt op zijn Twitchkanaal ABD

07u30 0 Time-out En plots schrok een gamende Charles Leclerc (22) zich een hoedje. De F1-piloot van Ferrari kon zijn ogen niet geloven wanneer de naam van zijn 20-jarige vriendin, Charlotte Siné, opdook op zijn Twitchkanaal. “Ah! Ze zegt me dat ik de voordeur moet opendoen”, lachte Leclerc, die door te livestreamen op Twitch geld inzamelt voor het goede doel.

. @Charles_Leclerc : "So my girlfriend had to subscribe to my twitch channel to tell me to open the door." 🤣



(Charlotte forgot her keys at home)https://t.co/Hja90wZ0Rn#F1 #Charles16 pic.twitter.com/dyXYZGNfd1 Charles Leclerc Fan Page(@ LeclercNews) link

Sinds de lockdown heeft Charles Leclerc zich verdiept in het gamen. Uren per dag speelt hij - uiteraard - racespelletjes. Voor het plezier, maar ook voor het goede doel. Donaties van zijn kijkers en ook de opbrengst uit de verkochte mini-abonnementen gaan naar het Internationaal Covid-19 Solidariteitsfonds van de Wereldgezondheidsorganisatie WHO.

Ik kon mijn gsm niet horen, want ik had m’n headset aan en was zeer gefocust op mijn race Charles Leclerc

Maar of dat nu allemaal voor het goede doel is of niet: zijn vriendin Charlotte Siné werd er wel de dupe van. Zij stond voor een gesloten voordeur en Leclerc, met zijn headset op volledig gefocust op zijn online race, hoorde niet dat er aangebeld werd. Ook berichtjes op zijn gsm brachten geen soelaas voor Charlotte. En dus bleef er maar één optie over.

Ze surfte naar Twitch, zag dat Leclerc aan het livestreamen was en kon niet anders dan een abonnement van 5 euro aankopen om aan Leclerc te kunnen vragen de voordeur te openen. Het moment dat Leclerc beseft wat er gaande is, is ronduit hilarisch. In ‘no time’ springt hij uit zijn hi-tech racegaming set-up om zijn lieftallige Charlotte binnen te laten. “Ze heeft 25 minuten voor een gesloten deur gestaan”, tweette een geamuseerde Leclerc meteen daarna. “Ik kon mijn gsm niet horen, want ik had m’n headset aan en was zeer gefocust op mijn rally race.”

Resume of the stream:

My girlfriend had to buy a subcription to my Twitch to be able to ask me in the channel chat if I could open her the front door. She waited 25 mins downstairs as I couldn't hear my phone, I had the headphones and was very focus on my rally race😂 Charles Leclerc(@ Charles_Leclerc) link

Leclerc en zijn Charlotte vormen sinds december vorig jaar een koppel. Amper twee maanden eerder had de Ferrari-piloot nog een punt had gezet achter zijn relatie met de Italiaanse Giada Gianni om zich meer te kunnen focussen op de Formule 1. De liefde tussen Charles en Charlotte is in elk geval groot, zo bewijzen de foto’s van het stel op Instagram. Ze brengen de lockdown met elkaar door.

Gametalent

Leclerc heeft zich tijdens die lockdown trouwens nog niet verveeld. De Monegask spendeert zoals hierboven al vermeld vele uren aan gamen. Met succes, want ook online heeft hij talent. Leclerc won al twee virtuele F1-Grands Prix, waaraan ook Rode Duivel en fervent gamer Thibaut Courtois deelnam. “Het gaat er wel leuk aan toe, maar het is ook een goede manier om scherp te blijven. Zelfs in zo’n spel voel ik druk”, vertelde Leclerc eerder.

Naast het gamen zette hij zich op 1 mei ook in voor het Rode Kruis. In een bestelbusje bezorgde hij maaltijden bij oudere inwoners in Monte Carlo die hun huis niet meer uit kunnen - zie foto hieronder.

Vertrek Vettel

Het is nog even wachten vooraleer we Leclerc weer in zijn Formule 1-bolide zullen zien. De koningsklasse uit de autosport hoopt zich op 5 juli in Oostenrijk weer op gang te trekken - de eerste tien races werden geannuleerd vanwege het coronavirus. Bij Ferrari zal dat hoe dan ook met een aparte ‘vibe’ zijn, want nu al is geweten dat Leclercs ploegmaat Sebastian Vettel eind dit jaar andere oorden opzoekt. De twee kwamen eerder, vooral op het circuit, onzacht in aanraking. Zo reden ze mekaar in november vorig jaar nog van de baan in de GP van Brazilië, maar het wederzijds respect is groot.

“Het is een eer geweest om jou als ploegmaat te hebben”, aldus Leclerc in een bericht gericht aan Vettel. “We hebben enkele intense momenten beleeft op het circuit. Sommige waren positief, andere eindigden niet hoe we het wilden. Maar er was altijd veel respect, ook al werd dit niet altijd zo weergegeven door de buitenwereld. Ik heb veel van je kunnen leren. Bedankt, Seb.”

