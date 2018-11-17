Franse komiek feliciteert Axel Witsel op geheel eigen wijze: “Ik heb me lang afgevraagd waarom je het kapsel van een champignon hebt” MDB

17 november 2018

16u49

Bron: Instagram 0 Time-out Het jubileum van Axel Witsel bij de Rode Duivels ging ook over de landsgrenzen over de tongen. Zo ook bij Jamel Debbouze die zijn maatje met een videoboodschap feliciteerde na zijn 100ste interland. En de Franse comedian/acteur deed dat dan ook met een humoristische toets.

Voordat de hymnes in het Koning Boudewijnstadion door de boxen schalden, werd Axel Witsel donderdag in de bloemetjes gezet. Het treffen met IJsland was namelijk al de 100ste interland voor de middenvelder en hij kreeg dan ook het bijhorende petje naar Engelse traditie. En dat uit handen van zijn dochtertje Maï-Li. Ook Jamel Debbouze wilde Axel Witsel maar al te graag feliciteren. De Franse komiek met Marokkaanse roots nam een videoboodschap op voor zijn maatje. “Axel, weet je wie er belt? Ja, mijn vriend. Ik ben het. Weet je waarom ik je bel? Om je proficiat te wensen. 100 wedstrijden, bravo. Dat is buitengewoon.”

Dat Jan Vertonghen (nu aan 110 caps) in juni tegen Portugal als eerste de kaap van 100 wedstrijden voor de Rode Duivels rondde, leek Debbouze even te vergeten. “Behalve mezelf was het niemand gelukt om dat record te breken”, lachte de 43-jarige Fransman. “100 wedstrijden voor de Belgische selectie. Daar rechtvaardigde je je kapsel. Lange tijd heb ik me afgevraagd waarom je het kapsel van een champignon hebt... Omdat de man talent heeft. Als je op 12 oktober in België bent, kom dan naar Vorst Nationaal. Dan zal ik je met waardigheid vieren. Gefeliciteerd”, sloot Debbouze zijn videoboodschap af. De Franse stand-upcomedian en acteur - hij vertolkte onder meer een rol in de film ‘Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain’ - trad in december al op in Vorst Nationaal en keert op 12 oktober wegens succes terug naar Brussel met zijn voorstelling ‘Maintenant ou Jamel’. Axel Witsel kon de felicitaties wel smaken. “Bedankt fréro”, plaatste de speler van Borussia Dortmund de video op zijn Instagram-account.