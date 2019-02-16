Foto's van ravissante mama maken CL-sensatie knettergek, ook Thibau Nys kan erover meespreken GVS

11u43 0 Time-out De voetbalwereld maakte deze week aangenaam kennis met Nicolo Zaniolo (19). Het talent van AS Roma blikte in de heenmatch van de achtste finales van de Champions League quasi op z’n eentje FC Porto in. De jonge Italiaan staat echter met beide voetjes stevig op de grond en ontwikkelt zich liever in alle rust verder. Makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan, als je 41-jarige moeder ondertussen zowat heel Instagram inpalmt.

“Het was een magische nacht. Ik ben zielsgelukkig. Ik maakte een kinderdroom waar.” Nicolo Zaniolo kon het maar niet vatten. Met twee goals werd hij afgelopen week de jongste Italiaan ooit - 19 jaar en 225 dagen - die tweemaal trefzeker was in een match op het kampioenenbal. De Italiaanse media waren dan ook laaiend enthousiast: een nieuw wonderkind kwam piepen op het allerhoogste niveau.

De toegenomen persaandacht ten spijt, werkt de bescheiden Zaniolo liever in alle stilte verder. En ook AS Roma zondert haar ster in wording graag af. Eén probleem: de 41-jarige moeder van de voetballer houdt net van een flinke portie aandacht . Francesca Costa heeft 188.000 volgers op Instagram, die ze zo nu en dan bedient met een hippe foto en de alom gekende duckface-pose. Daarmee staat de dame steevast in het middelpunt van de belangstelling, maar wordt haar 19-jarige zoon tegen wil en dank in het bad meegetrokken. En dat zorgt na een poosje voor frustraties.

“Stop ermee mama! Wat doe je nu met jou mond? Je bent 40 jaar!”, postte Nicolo enkele dagen geleden plots op één van de foto’s van zijn moeder. Ook zou de offensieve middenvelder onlangs aan Francesca hebben gevraagd om enkele van haar minst verhulde kiekjes te verwijderen. De voetballer is het beu dat hij telkens in verlegenheid wordt gebracht door zijn ravissante moeder. Toen ze samen Roma-legende Totti ontmoetten, brak Francesca Costa immers prompt in tranen uit. Nicolo vroeg met het schaamrood op de wangen wat haar op dat moment weer bezielde.

Ook Thibau Nys is soms kritisch voor de Instagramfoto’s van zijn mama Isabelle. “Als ik een foto op Instagram heb gepost die hem niet aanstaat, dan krijg ik onmiddellijk een bericht: ‘Mama, haal dat eraf. Dat is niet meer voor je leeftijd’”, vertelde ze eerder in DNA Nys. Al is het bij Francesca Costa duidelijk wel nog enkele gradaties erger...

