Fan betaalt 80.000 euro voor een date met Genie Bouchard: “Dit is geschift!”

18 mei 2020

06u03

Bron: instagram geniebouchard 0 Time Out Een avondje uit met Eugenie Bouchard blijkt in deze coronatijden het ideale lokmiddel om geld in te zamelen voor het goeie doel. Een fan betaalt maar liefst 85.000 dollar (78.600 euro) voor een date met de populaire Canadese tennisster.

“Dit is... geschift! Jullie zijn geweldig!!!”, was de eerste reactie van Eugenie Bouchard (26) op de online veiling, die deel uitmaakte van de ‘All in Challenge’ van de Amerikaanse stichting ‘15 Seconds of Fame’. In totaal kwamen er 37 biedingen binnen, variërend van 25.000 dollar tot het winnende 85.000. “Ik ben zo blij en fier dat jullie dit project steunen. Ik kan niet wachten om de winnaar te ontmoeten!”

Omgekeerd geldt dat ongetwijfeld ook, afgaande op de omschrijving van de prijs. “Krijg meer dan louter 15 seconden faam met Genie Bouchard. De winnaar mag samen met een gast naar een tennistoernooi naar keuze. Jawel, US Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon of de Australian Open, je reist op kosten van Genie. Je zit in haar spelersbox en juicht Genie in haar entourage aan richting de zege. Daarna staat er een etentje met haar gepland en krijg je een door Bouchard gesigneerd racket en ook sneakers cadeau.” De winnaar hoopt ongetwijfeld dat er opnieuw snel kan getennist worden na de coronapandemie, die ervoor zorgt dat de sport al zeker tot eind juli stil ligt. Afgelopen vrijdag verlengden ATP en WTA de opschorting.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Bouchard opheft veroorzaakt met een date. Er was eerder al het beruchte verhaal rond haar ontmoeting met John Goehrke, het resultaat van een Super Bowl-weddenschap. De 20-jarige student daagde Bouchard op 5 februari 2017 uit om samen op stap te gaan tijdens de rust van de Super Bowl. “Als de New England Patriots nog winnen, gaan we dan op een date?”, vroeg Goehrke bij een 21-3 voorsprong voor de Atlanta Falcons. Bouchard stemde tot zijn grote verbazing toe en de New England Patriots wonnen alsnog de Super Bowl met 34-28 na overtime. Bouchard hield haar woord en na die Super Bowl zagen ze elkaar nog terug voor een NBA-match en zelfs bij Genie thuis. Op Miami Beach heeft ze een appartement. Daarna lijkt de relatie toch verwaterd.

